Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Travis Scott is bringing the world of ‘Utopia’ and ‘AstroWorld’ to Wynwood

Click10.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWYNWOOD, Fla. – Just when you thought Wynwood’s newest nightlife and entertainment destination couldn’t get bigger names on their roster of performances... well, they’ve done just that. The Oasis, which just opened its doors in Wynwood earlier this year, has booked none other than Travis Scott, who will be hosting...

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wynwood#Astroworld#Utopia#Grammy Awards#Wynwood#Rolling Loud After Party#Instagram A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Grammy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicMiddletown Press

Travis Scott Dropped a New Single at Rolling Loud... Via Drone

To those looking to debut new music during a concert set, Travis Scott has a solution: QR codes, delivered by a legion of gigantic overhead drones. Scott, the music industry’s unofficial king of brand deals and promotional stunts, debuted upcoming single “Escape Plan” during his set at the Rolling Loud music festival this weekend, and to further hype the new track, he commissioned advertising platform MilkMoney for a too-big-to-miss QR code lining the festival sky, made possible by 250 flying drones. Concert-goers who scanned the code were taken to a pre-save link for the single, which doesn’t yet have an official release date. Scott’s reps tell Rolling Stone that the rapper is the first artist to tease new music through this type of technology, but did not share the cost of the project or the number of fans who actually scanned the QR code. The drones also came together to form a giant Cactus Jack logo during the set.
MusicSFGate

Travis Scott Premieres New Song, 'Escape Plan,' at Rolling Loud Festival

Soundtrack to 'Gully' Film Featuring Travis Scott Includes Music by Dua Lipa, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, More (EXCLUSIVE) The track is apparently the latest from Scott’s upcoming fourth album and follow-up to his blockbuster “Astroworld,” which is apparently titled “Utopia” and he’s been teasing since June of last year. He spoke with Variety about it during an interview earlier this year about “The Plan,” his song from the “Tenet” soundtrack.
Miami, FLfoxbangor.com

Travis Scott Triggers Crazy Scene in Miami Promoting Spiked Seltzer

Word to the wise … whenever Travis Scott gets behind the wheel expect a large crowd of devoted fans, and expect ’em to go wild. The rapper had Miami in sicko mode Friday as he promoted his spiked seltzer, CACTI Agave. Travis is primarily in the 305 for his headlining performance at the Rolling Loud Music Festival, but clearly decided to put some beverage biz on his agenda too.
Cell PhonesComplex

Travis Scott’s CACTI Links With Uber Eats to Give Fans Chance to Bag Merch

Fresh off channeling Willy Wonka with a “golden ticket”-esque contest centered around the sold-out Astroworld Festival in Houston, Travis Scott is again giving fans the chance to procure the seemingly unprocurable. Indeed, ahead of Scott’s performance at the (also sold-out) Rolling Loud festival, the prolific multi-hyphenate’s CACTI is linking up...
Musichypebeast.com

Travis Scott Unveils "Escape Plan" Along With Another Unreleased Track

Standing out from a packed 2021 Rolling Loud Miami lineup, Travis Scott officially revealed a new song during his performance. Just hours before his set, La Flame took to Twitter to tease the unveiling by posting a snippet from what appears to be a music video. Travis Scott performed what...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Debuts "Escape Plan" During Rolling Loud Performance

Travis Scott premiered his new song, "Escape Plan" during his set at Rolling Loud in Miami, Saturday night. The performance did not disappoint, despite Scott being over an hour late to the show. The track was teased by Scott, earlier in the day, with a short video. The Astroworld rapper...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Gets Fans Lit During 7/11 Meet-Up

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world right now and when it comes to his standing in the music industry, there is no doubt he has big things on the horizon. If you were listening to Kanye West's DONDA live stream on Thursday night, then you heard Travis on a song with Baby Keem. This track was easily the most complete song on the album, and fans are excited to get a proper version on streaming services.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Previews New Song & Music Video: Watch

After the release of Astroworld back in 2018, Travis Scott quickly became one of the biggest artists in the world. He is leading the youth movement in hip-hop and his cache has led to an immense amount of brand deals that have only helped to leverage his standing in the hip-hop world. From Jordan Brand to McDonald's to Sony, Travis' name is attached to some pretty legendary brands, and with his album UTOPIA dropping in the near future, fans couldn't be happier about what's to come.
CelebritiesPage Six

Travis Scott hits private indoor snowboarding session in New Jersey

Travis Scott isn’t letting summer heat get in the way of his snowboarding practice. Months after the rap star got snowboarding tips from Olympian Shaun White in January, Scott was seen shredding powder with pals late at night last week at Big SNOW American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Page Six has exclusively learned.
MusicComplex

Travis Scott Debuts New Music at Rolling Loud Miami

Travis Scott didn’t disappoint. During his headlining set for Rolling Loud Miami, the Houston rapper blessed fans with the premiere of a new track reportedly titled “Escape Plan.” Scott teased the joint via Twitter on Saturday, just hours before he took the stage Hard Rock Stadium: “HMM SOMEONE ASK ME HOW I’M STARTING, I SAID THIS IS HOW,” he captioned a snippet of what appeared to be the song’s official video. “WHO CAN REMEMBER THIS BY TONIGHT?”
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Tyga Shares Latest Single & Music Video For ‘Mrs. Bubblegum’: Watch

It’s been a minute since Tyga released a full album, but he’s been dropping singles lately, including the summer song ‘Splash’ featuring Moneybagg Yo. The rapper teased some new music this week, sharing a clip of his new song ‘Mrs. Bubblegum’. Another summer banger, Tyga also shares the accompanying music...
Miami, FLdronedj.com

Travis Scott: First-ever artist to use drones to release new music

Travis Scott is often hailed as the music industry’s unofficial king of elaborate promotional stunts. And judging by what went down at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami last weekend, we’ll have to agree. The rapper got 250 drones to form a scannable QR code during his concert set, which directed fans to a Spotify pre-save link for his new single “Escape Plan.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy