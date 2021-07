The anticipated conversation between Wack 100 and Tekashi 6ix9ine facilitated by Akademiks has finally happened, but not everyone is receiving the news well. 6ix9ine has become Hip Hop's pariah following his testimony against former Nine Trey associates, but that hasn't stopped the New York rapper from returning to the industry, working with artists like Nicki Minaj and Akon, and making his way back onto the charts.