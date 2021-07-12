Cancel
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Walmart

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 18 days ago

Shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) saw some unusual options activity on Monday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $139.92. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

