Did We Catch a Houston Astro in a Lie This Weekend?

Hang on. I thought we don't rip off Jose Altuve's shirt?. Will I ever let the Houston Astros cheating scandal go? Probably not. It's just insane to me how minor the Astro's punishment was for cheating their way to a World Series victory. They were fined $5 million and forfeited their first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts. No players were suspended because they cooperated with the investigation, which I thought was bulls***.