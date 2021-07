Reports out of Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp indicate that rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden could be a stud, and is working well with Tom Brady. Boy, the hits just keep on coming. The whole world were witnesses to the success of the Buccaneers on the field during their Super Bowl run, and the team was the talk of the league during the offseason for being able to bring back all 22 starters and a little something something on the side. Now, it seems that the glowing reviews can’t stop coming in from camp. The latest being rookie fourth-round pick Jaelon Darden out of North Texas, who are the books traded up to select.