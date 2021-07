Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $574.71.