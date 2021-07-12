Cancel
Lady Lake, FL

James “Jim” Beakey

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames “Jim” Beakey, 88, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021 at home in Lady Lake, Florida. He was born in New York City on October 27, 1932. Jim is survived by his wife, Norma, four children, Mary Jo Welsh and her husband Frans Insinger (McDonough, Georgia), Barbara Heise (St. Joseph, Michigan), Jean Beakey (Chicago, Illinois), and Jim Beakey and his wife Anna (Dedham, Massachusetts), five grandchildren, Sean Welsh (Dearborn, Michigan), Noah Heise (Pittsford, Vermont), Anna Heise (St. Joseph, Michigan), Spencer Beakey and Nicholas Beakey (Dedham, Massachusetts), and his sister, Marylee McGeeney (Brooklyn, New York). He was predeceased by his parents, James Aloysius Beakey, Sr. and Leontine Dorsey Beakey.

www.villages-news.com

