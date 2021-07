Series A Round for India-Based Borrowing and Lending Platform to Drive Growth and International Expansion. Vauld, the global platform for building wealth with crypto, announced it received an investment of $25 million USD in Series A funding, led by Valar Ventures. Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, CMT Digital, Gumi Cryptos, Robert Leshner, Cadenza Capital, and others also participated in the round. The funding will be used to support the company’s international growth and licensing as well as expand its retail crypto banking and investing platform.