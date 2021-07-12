Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

GBP/USD: Bank of England’s expectations to put a floor under cable – CIBC

By Matías Salord
FXStreet.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GBP/USD pair will trade at 1.39 during the third quarter and also at 1.39 by the first quarter of 2022 according to the forecast of analysts at CIBC. They point out the market will be forced to consider earlier than expected action from the Bank of England, supporting the GBP/USD.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Haldane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cibc#Usd#Gbp#Inflation#Uk#Gbp Usd#Bank Of England#The Bank Of England#Mpr#Covid#Sterling#Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
U.K.
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Will the Bank of England step out?

GBP/USD drops further to 1.3890, but secures weekly gains. Dollar gains momentum late on Friday and trims weekly losses. Cable heads for biggest weekly gain since May. Next week's key events: NFP and Bank of England meeting. The GBP/USD failed to hold to gains on Friday and tumbled to 1.3890, reaching the lowest levels since Wednesday. Despite the decline, cable is about to post the biggest weekly gain since early May, boosted by a weaker US dollar across the board. Read more...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Investors unimpressed with Fed chairman’s double talk on inflation

The summer doldrums in precious metals markets have tested the patience of bulls. The silver market has been hit especially hard in recent weeks, but price stayed above the $24 level and avoided dipping to new lows for the year. Nervous and frustrated investors who bailed out this summer may...
WorldBenzinga

GBP/USD Pressures Fresh Monthly Highs Could Advance Towards 1.4200

The UK reported 31,117 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Broad dollar’s weakness and a better market mood boosted the pair. GBP/USD pressures fresh monthly highs could advance towards 1.4200. The GBP/USD pair extended its weekly rally to 1.3981, its highest in a month, underpinned by the broad...
WorldFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Poised to challenge the 1.4000 threshold

The UK reported 31,117 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Broad dollar’s weakness and a better market mood boosted the pair. GBP/USD pressures fresh monthly highs could advance towards 1.4200. The GBP/USD pair extended its weekly rally to 1.3981, its highest in a month, underpinned by the broad...
Businessinvesting.com

A Big Week For The UK Sees The MPC Meet

A slow start to the week for the UK in terms of economic announcements starts with the Final Manufacturing PMIs being released on Monday, followed by the 30-year Bond auction on Tuesday. Wednesday sees the UKs Final Services PMI, but the highlight of the week arrives on Thursday when the Monetary Policy Committee meet. The Bank of England will first outline the Asset Purchase facility, which is the total amount of money the BOE will create and use to purchase assets in the open market. Then the Bank of England will release its Monetary Policy Report, along with the Monetary Policy Summary. From this we will be able to see how the MPC voted on Asset Purchase Facility numbers, and how they voted on the Official Bank Rate. Again, like previous weeks, with inflation being such a prominent issue at the moment, the importance of how the MPC votes on interest rates cannot be understated.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD bulls stepping back in to target higher highs, 1.4000 eyed

Market squaring net shorts in cable leading to prospects of higher highs to come. The market focus will now be leaning towards next week's BoE meeting. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is leaning on support from the bullish 10 EMA and prior resistance structure near 1.3960. The price has...
Public Healthinvesting.com

Pound heads for best week in 2021 as COVID concerns ease

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling hovered close to one-month highs on Friday and was on course for its strongest week since December ahead of a Bank of England meeting next week. A drop in COVID-19 cases, although they are still high, and the reopening of the British economy have fuelled a rebound in the pound -- it has added nearly 3% in less than a fortnight to hit close to $1.40.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY consolidates near 130.00 ahead of EU data

EUR/JPY trades with minor losses on Friday in the Asian session. The Euro gains are limited on ECB view and mixed economic data. Yen losses grounds on dismal economic data and a state of emergency. EUR/JPY edges lower on Friday in the Asian trading hours. The pair opened higher following...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Pound highest in over a month as dollar dips on dovish Fed

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound hit its highest in over a month against the dollar on Thursday, extending gains driven by a fall in coronavirus cases in Britain and as a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on the greenback. The British currency has gained for five consecutive sessions, and on...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Market update: Q2 GDP numbers for the Eurozone and Germany

Improved demand for risk boosted Wall Street overnight and weighed on Treasuries amid myriad crosscurrents. The markets are busy repositioning in the last week of July now that the Fed is safely out of the way with little likelihood for a tapering announcement until at least November. The miss on Q2 GDP was overlooked as inventories were the major culprit, while the surge in the price indicators to near 4-decade highs added to the pressure on bonds.
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD trades below 0.7000 after US inflation data

NZD/USD is edging slightly lower in the early American session. Core PCE inflation edged higher in June but came in lower than market expectation. US Dollar Index clings to modest gains near 92.00. The NZD/USD pair is pushing lower in the early American session and was last seen losing 0.2%...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls remain in control, move beyond 1.4000 mark awaited

A combination of factors assisted GBP/USD to edge higher for the fifth successive session. The improving COVID-19 situation in the UK continued acting as a tailwind for the sterling. The prevalent USD selling bias supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. The GBP/USD pair reversed an intraday dip to...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Euro unchanged on mixed GDP data

The euro is in green territory for a fifth successive day as the dollar continues to show broad weakness. EUR/USD is up 1.1% this week and is poised to record its best week since May. German CPI outperforms target. The markets are being treated to a data dump in Europe,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

BoE meeting unlikely to provide a strong direction for GBP – TDS

Next week, the Bank of England (BoE) will have its monetary policy meeting. No change is expected. According to analysts from TD Securities, the outcome should not offer a strong directional cue for the pound. They expect the currency to remain in familiar ranges. Key Quotes:. “We look for the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP: Downside to accelerate below 0.8472 – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, see a trade idea in shorting the EUR/GBP cross with a target at 0.8350 and a stop-loss at 0.8670. They point out the positive evolution of COVID-19 cases reinforces the bullish outlook for the pound. Key Quotes:. “We have been encouraged by recent positive COVID data...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends correction, hits fresh lows under 0.7350

US dollar rises across the board into the London fix. Greenback trims weekly losses late on Friday. AUD/USD back to negative for the week, drops toward 0.7350. The AUD/USD broke under 0.7365 during the American session and fell to 0.7343, reaching a fresh two-day low. The key driver has been a strong US dollar across the board. The greenback gained momentum into the London fix.
CurrenciesDailyFx

British Pound Forecast: GBP Caution as BoE Meeting Looms

The Pound extended on its recovery throughout the week across the board, with major GBP pairs testing key psychological levels. While the weakness in the greenback post-FOMC played a large part in the bounce for GBP/USD, bond spreads have also moved in favour for Cable. As was widely expected, the Fed meeting did little to rock the boat and largely stuck to the script, albeit with some subtle changes. That said,my view remains that some taper excitement can be expected at the next month’s Jackson Hole Symposium, a rather fitting time as it would mark the anniversary of the announcement of average inflation targeting.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold, US Dollar Index: Did Powell spoil the party?

The party was just gathering steam, and then… Powell entered, the ultimate spoilsport, making the Fed dovish again. How long till he gets kicked off?. With Jerome Powell, Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED), struggling to adequately define “transitory” during his press conference on Jul. 28, the market narrative has shifted from ‘hawkish FED’ to ‘dovish FED.’ And with the U.S. dollar bearing the brunt of investors’ wrath, the ‘all-clear’ sign flashed in front of the PMs. However, with post-FED rallies mainstays in the PMs’ historical record, the recent euphoria is much more semblance than substance. Thus, while Powell’s persistent patience elicits fears of financial repression, today’s economic environment lacks many of the qualities that made the gambit viable in the past.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Bank of England to end euro liquidity facility

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday that it would end a facility that allowed British-based financial institutions to access funds in euros, due to improved market conditions which had removed the need for the programme. The Liquidity Facility in Euros (LiFE) - which started in March...
EconomyLife Style Extra

Think-tank urges UK government to manage BoE debt sales

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's government should take. on hundreds of billions of pounds of hard-to-sell bonds held by. the Bank of England to reduce the risk of the BoE's independence. being questioned when the time comes to raise interest rates, a. think-tank said. The BoE is nearing the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy