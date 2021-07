A digital-asset focused Swiss bank called Sygnum is touting what they’re calling an unprecedented sale of shares in Fillette au béret a painting by Pablo Picasso, via the blockchain. This tokenization of Picasso’s work will result in buyers being able to purchase a share in Fillette au béret for $6,000, but they won’t be able to actually see the painting; the canvas will remain locked away in Switzerland. Subscriptions to participate in the sale are going to begin to be made available at the end of July, and the painting itself has an interesting history.