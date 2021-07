Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve announces its policy decisions and, perhaps, some new guidance on the path of interest rates and bond purchases. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) all report staggering second-quarter profits, while Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is due to report after the close. China's manic selling slows as state media try to calm investors down. Surging case numbers force the U.S. to tighten its stance on masking up, while oil is firm after a strong draw on U.S. stockpiles. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 28th July.