GBP/USD drops further to 1.3890, but secures weekly gains. Dollar gains momentum late on Friday and trims weekly losses. Cable heads for biggest weekly gain since May. Next week's key events: NFP and Bank of England meeting. The GBP/USD failed to hold to gains on Friday and tumbled to 1.3890, reaching the lowest levels since Wednesday. Despite the decline, cable is about to post the biggest weekly gain since early May, boosted by a weaker US dollar across the board. Read more...