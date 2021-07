On this episode of Listen Up, Bailey is joined by Isis Young former college basketball player who recently signed a pro contract to play in Germany for the Saarlouis Royals. They discuss the unique journey of Isis playing at four different college programs while also getting a master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism. Isis touches on the impact two knee surgeries had on her basketball career and what helped her get back on the court along the way. Plus, they chat about what her expectations are for Germany and how there is someone already there waiting to show her the lay of the land. Listen Up!