The upgraded OLED Nintendo Switch will not fix JoyCon drift

Editor's take: To be frank, I was bitterly underwhelmed when Nintendo announced its "upgraded" Switch. I'm not even salty about it not having more processing power. What bugs me more is that the main issues I've had with the Switch were not improved. Its incredible lack of storage is one, but I fixed that in the first week with a 512GB SD card. The more annoying issue is controller drift, and fixing that issue seems to have been sidelined on the new, more expensive model.