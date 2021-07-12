Cancel
The upgraded OLED Nintendo Switch will not fix JoyCon drift

By Cal Jeffrey
TechSpot
TechSpot
 18 days ago
Editor's take: To be frank, I was bitterly underwhelmed when Nintendo announced its "upgraded" Switch. I'm not even salty about it not having more processing power. What bugs me more is that the main issues I've had with the Switch were not improved. Its incredible lack of storage is one, but I fixed that in the first week with a 512GB SD card. The more annoying issue is controller drift, and fixing that issue seems to have been sidelined on the new, more expensive model.

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

