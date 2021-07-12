Cancel
Video Games

Resident Evil Village stuttering on PC appears to be caused by Capcom's DRM

By Shawn Knight
TechSpot
TechSpot
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A hot potato: Capcom said in late May that it had managed to ship over four million copies of the game (including digital sales) since launch earlier in the month, but the company has been mum on the performance issue impacting gamers. The general consensus has been to simply wait for Capcom to release a patch and unfortunately, that’s still the best advice to adhere to at this time. If Capcom didn’t know the source of the stuttering issue, it surely does now, and will hopefully address it in the near future.

TechSpot

TechSpot

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com
