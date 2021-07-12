Resident Evil Village stuttering on PC appears to be caused by Capcom's DRM

A hot potato: Capcom said in late May that it had managed to ship over four million copies of the game (including digital sales) since launch earlier in the month, but the company has been mum on the performance issue impacting gamers. The general consensus has been to simply wait for Capcom to release a patch and unfortunately, that’s still the best advice to adhere to at this time. If Capcom didn’t know the source of the stuttering issue, it surely does now, and will hopefully address it in the near future.