If you are an avid hiker, here's a hike you need to put on your bucket list - Trappers Lake. Western Colorado offers a plethora of amazing hikes. Some are extremely difficult, some would be considered moderate, while others are considered extremely easy. I wouldn't consider the Trappers Lake hike extremely difficult because it's not a climb, though there are plenty of ups and downs. It's also not an easy hike - because of the length and because of multiple stream crossings that must be navigated.