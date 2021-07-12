Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Wanted: Suspect for Homicide in the 25th District [VIDEO]

Posted by 
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GVIqc_0auXiqfa00
Philadelphia Wanted: Suspect for Homicide in the 25th District [VIDEO]

On June 9, 2021, at approximately 2:59 pm, a black Chevrolet Impala was taken from the 1000 block of West Schiller Street. The vehicle fled to the 1100 block of West Lycoming Street followed closely by a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck. When the vehicles stopped an unknown black male with long braided hair exited the truck and approached the driver’s side of the Chevrolet Impala and fired several shots into the vehicle. The operator of the Impala sustained several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.

  • Suspect Description: Black male with long braided hair, beard, and mustache, wearing a white tank top. May be traveling in a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck with a chrome gas cap and was last seen south on 4000 N. 12th Street.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect please contact:
Homicide Unit:
215-686-3334/3335
Det. Perfidio #9024

How do you feel? What do you think?

Comments / 5

SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
61K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Pennsylvania Dad Arrested on Murder-For-Hire Charges

Pennsylvania Dad Arrested on Murder-For-Hire Charges. Acting Pennsylvania United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Darnell Jackson, a/k/a “Major Change,” 47, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged by Criminal Complaint on federal charges of murder-for-hire and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Indiana StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Indiana Cop Arrested as Felony-Level Peeping Tom

An investigation revealed that a police officer in southern Indiana filmed two women dressing in a private changing room. A recent Indiana State Police press release indicated that one of its detectives had begun investigating potential criminal misconduct allegations involving 40-year-old Adam Schneider, an officer with the New Albany Police Department.
Texas StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Texas: Ambulance Stolen with Paramedic and Patient Inside

Texas: Ambulance Stolen with Paramedic and Patient Insidetwitter. A firefighter and a patient were inside an ambulance when it was stolen by an armed suspect in Texas. Several tweets by the Huston Police department said the firefighter at the wheel was forced out of the ambulance at gunpoint and left at the side of the road.

Comments / 5

Community Policy