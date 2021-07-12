Philadelphia Wanted: Suspect for Homicide in the 25th District [VIDEO]

On June 9, 2021, at approximately 2:59 pm, a black Chevrolet Impala was taken from the 1000 block of West Schiller Street. The vehicle fled to the 1100 block of West Lycoming Street followed closely by a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck. When the vehicles stopped an unknown black male with long braided hair exited the truck and approached the driver’s side of the Chevrolet Impala and fired several shots into the vehicle. The operator of the Impala sustained several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.

Suspect Description: Black male with long braided hair, beard, and mustache, wearing a white tank top. May be traveling in a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck with a chrome gas cap and was last seen south on 4000 N. 12th Street.

If you see this suspect do not approach, contact 911 immediately.

To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

Use this electronic form to submit a tip anonymously.

All tips will be confidential.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect please contact:

Homicide Unit:

215-686-3334/3335

Det. Perfidio #9024

How do you feel? What do you think?