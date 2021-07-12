Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox 2nd-round pick Jud Fabian has been compared to Mookie Betts

By Ryan Hannable
Posted by 
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 18 days ago

The Boston Red Sox selected University of Florida outfielder Jud Fabian in the second round on Monday. He has been compared to former Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
977
Followers
4K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Jud Fabian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Mlb Pipeline#The Red Sox#The Mlb Draft#University Of Florida#Sec#Mlb Pipeline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBNorwich Bulletin

Red Sox's Duran electrifies Fenway

Even before he was finally called up a few weeks ago, Alex Cora raved about Jarren Duran's speed and was excited about how that and the ability to put pressure on defenses would translate to the next level and make an impact for the Red Sox. Wednesday night, it was...
MLBSportsGrid

Mookie Betts Out Of Dodgers Lineup Sunday

Bill Plunkett reports Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts will be kept out of the lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Colorado Rockies. Betts, who has been dealing with a hip issue this season, left Saturday’s 9-2 win over the Rockies after going 4-for-4 with a home run. A regular fixture in the Dodgers’ lineup, Betts has appeared in 81 games this season, slashing .271/.375/.503 with 14 home runs.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury News: Mookie Betts Not Worried About ‘Nagging’ Hip Irritation

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies for an eighth consecutive time this season but finished their latest win without Mookie Betts, who was removed in the seventh inning due to right hip irritation. “I’m good,” Betts said after going 4-for-4 with three doubles and one home run. “I’ve...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Dealing with hip issue

Betts exited Saturday's game against Colorado because of right hip irritation. Betts went 4-for-4 with a homer and three doubles, but he came up limping following his last two-bagger. The club has communicated that it's the outfielder's hip causing him trouble. He'll likely continue to be evaluated, and his status for Sunday's game remains unclear.
MLBLos Angeles Daily News

Dodgers make a go of it without Mookie Betts again vs. Giants

LOS ANGELES — Not for the first time, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged over the weekend the importance of having Mookie Betts in his lineup. “Certainly, we go as he goes,” Roberts said. The Dodgers had to go without Betts in their starting lineup again Tuesday night against the San...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Sitting again Tuesday

Betts (hip) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Betts was expected to rejoin the starting nine Tuesday after sitting out the past two games, but the hip issue will keep him out of the lineup once again. The 28-year-old should be available off the bench as a pinch hitter, per Ardaya, so it appears a trip to the injured list still isn't being considered.
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox sign sixth-round pick Daniel McElveny for $200,000, per report

The Red Sox have signed sixth-round draft pick Daniel McElveny, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. Per Cotillo, McElveny — who is listed as a utility player — has signed with the Sox for approximately $200,000. He is currently on his way to the club’s spring training complex in Fort Myers.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction: Boston the pick

The Indians are no more. Starting next year, Cleveland will be called the Guardians. The Cleveland Baseball Team, Clubbers, Clowns, Clouds and the Clampdown were considered. Stitches’ recommendation, the El Chapos, was not. But the broad smiling Chief Wahoo may be replaced by the broader smiling Guardian, Curtis Sliwa as an alternate logo.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Scratched from starting nine

Betts was scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the Giants due to right hip irritation, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Betts is evidently still dealing with the same hip issue that forced him from Saturday's contest, and it'll cost him at least one more game. Matt Beaty shifts to right field and Zach Reks gets the start in left as a result.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Mookie Betts on verge of major breakout after hip injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers struggled throughout April and May, and battled myriad injuries, disappearances, and high-profile depth issues over the course of the season’s first half. They essentially have the best record in baseball entering the second half, and have hit their stride for what you’d conservatively call a grand...
MLBprosportsoutlook.com

OTD in 2020: Mookie Betts Signed the Largest Contract in MLB History

Lucrative TV deals for professional sports in the 21st century allowed athletes to sign contracts unlike anything players from previous eras could ever imagine. Angels great Mike Trout made history in 2019 when he signed a 12-year extension worth $360 million to become the highest-paid player in MLB history. Just one year later, he was dethroned by Mookie Betts, who signed a 12-year deal of his own worth $365 million with the crosstown Los Angeles Dodgers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy