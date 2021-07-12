Red Sox 2nd-round pick Jud Fabian has been compared to Mookie Betts

Betts (hip) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Betts was expected to rejoin the starting nine Tuesday after sitting out the past two games, but the hip issue will keep him out of the lineup once again. The 28-year-old should be available off the bench as a pinch hitter, per Ardaya, so it appears a trip to the injured list still isn't being considered.