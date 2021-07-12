Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Duncan Robinson says it’s ‘obviously kind of an enticing thought’ to have ‘different options’ in free agency

By Sam Leweck
Posted by 
Heat Nation
Heat Nation
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Any Miami Heat fans hoping to see Duncan Robinson return to the team next season were dealt a slight blow recently. Robinson recently went into depth about his feelings regarding the upcoming offseason, and he didn’t make any commitments about returning to the Heat. “I think the moment that you...

heatnation.com

Comments / 0

Heat Nation

Heat Nation

Miami, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami Heat news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Heat fans everywhere.

 https://heatnation.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Playoffs#The Milwaukee Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Duncan Robinson Could Replace Bradley Beal On Team USA Roster

With the start of the 2021 Olympic games closing in, Team USA doesn't have much time left to get themselves together. After two early exhibition losses, anxiety started to creep in that Team USA could suffer a major, borderline embarrassing upset. But with the news that Bradley Beal has been...
NBABleacher Report

Duncan Robinson Receives Qualifying Offer from Heat, Will Be RFA

The Miami Heat took the first step toward keeping Duncan Robinson on the roster for the 2021-22 season. The 27-year-old received his qualifying offer that is worth $4.7 million, per Spotrac. This means the Heat can match any offer he receives as a restricted free agent and make sure he doesn't sign elsewhere.
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Report: Miami Heat extend qualifying offers to 4 players

The Miami Heat have extended qualifying offers to Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. The Heat did not make any selections during the 2021 NBA Draft. However, the team is expected to be active during free agency. Retaining Robinson and Nunn may cost the franchise some money.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: The Athletic values Duncan Robinson at $24 million

It’s no secret that Duncan Robinson is a crucial part of the Miami Heat offense. His three-point shooting has transformed the way they run their offense over the past two years. Erik Spoelstra is constantly drawing up plays to get him open looks. As good as Jimmy Butler and Bam...
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Duncan Robinson says he doesn’t know how his free agency will play out, ‘there’s so much noise out there’

There has been little pretense with Duncan Robinson during his three seasons with the Miami Heat, and there is none now during his first dip into NBA free agency. If you think you know what’s going to happen with the 3-point specialist then you might know more than Robinson himself. With the Heat to make him a restricted free agent ahead of the August 2 start of free agency, Robinson said this ...
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan Friday: Being Duncan Robinson

I'm not sure I've every been more happy and once more disappointed in a Michigan player in my entire life of being a Michigan fan. Let's start with the negative first, I remember writing before the National Championship game, that is was going to be a battle between 6 men on who wins the game. I was right, DiVincenzo went for 31 and Duncan scored 0.
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat Best Of 2020-21: Duncan Robinson & Tyler Herro Burst The Slump

Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) is high fives guard Tyler Herro (14) after a play against the Boston Celtics (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports) The Miami Heat have been a team that has heavily relied on the outside shot over the last few seasons. Specifically, they’ve relied a ton on the longest shot in the game, the three-pointer.
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Is a Duncan Robinson sign-and-trade easier in theory than reality?

Q: Is it possible to sign-and-trade Duncan Robinson for the draft ? With rumors that a couple of teams might be willing to offer $80 million over four years I think that’s not smart for us to match. However, we can’t lose him for nothing. So would it be possible to make a deal where we can get a pick in the draft or is that not how restricted free agency works ? — Ben. A: That is not how it ...
NBAFox News

Duncan Robinson disappointed that he wasn’t chosen as token white guy replacement

Heat forward Duncan Robinson nearly filled the Kevin Love role of "Token White Guy" for the United States men’s basketball team. Despite mutual interest between team officials and Robinson, USA Basketball opted to roster Keldon Johnson and JaVale McGee as replacements for Love and Bradley Beal. The turn of events left the sharp-shooting Robinson disappointed.
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: 3 legends Duncan Robinson should study this offseason

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts in the first half against the Toronto Raptors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers forward signs 4-year deal overseas

The Los Angeles Lakers’ roster is already slated to look different next year. On Friday, it was reported that Lakers power forward Kostas Antetokounmpo is set to sign a four-year deal with Olympiacos. Although Antetokounmpo was on the Lakers for the last two years, he didn’t have a substantial role...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Warriors trade lands Jimmy Butler in Golden State

If there is one NBA team that could be looking to make a move for another star, it could be the Golden State Warriors. We have seen them do this in the past and after the season they just had, it could happen again. The Dubs have been down the past two years because of injuries and could be looking to turn it around right away.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)

Comments / 0

Community Policy