Clay County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland St. Johns, Western Clay by NWS

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If on or near the water, move indoors or inside a vehicle. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland St. Johns; Western Clay; Western Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHNS NORTHEASTERN PUTNAM AND EAST CENTRAL CLAY COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM EDT * At 125 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Federal Point, or 7 miles north of Hastings, moving west at 15 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Bostwick, Federal Point, Picolata and Bakersville.

City
Bostwick, FL
County
Putnam County, FL
City
Hastings, FL
County
Clay County, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
#Special Weather Statement#National Weather Service#Eastern Clay#Eastern Putnam#Inland St Johns#Western Clay#Southwestern St#Johns Northeastern Putnam#Federal Point
