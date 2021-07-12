Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego, NY

Evelyn S. Perras – July 10, 2021

By Contributor
iheartoswego.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvelyn S. Perras, 97 who was born in Chaumont, N.Y. to the late Riley Wallace Benney and Emiline (Flake) Benney passed away on July 10, 2021. Evelyn was a retiree of the Sears Corporation. She was a volunteer teacher's aide at the St. Paul's School in Leesburg, Florida and was a member of the Rosary Club at St. Paul's Church in Leesburg.. She made many rosaries for missions all around the world. Evelyn was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd in Oswego, N.Y.

www.iheartoswego.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oswego, NY
City
Florida, NY
Oswego, NY
Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Chaumont, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sears Corporation#The St Paul S School#The Rosary Club#St Paul S Church#Christ#N Y Surviving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release

LOS ANGELES, July 29 (Reuters) - Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," sued the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Thursday, alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The dual release strategy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy