Rising French Actor Lina El Arabi to Star in ‘The Malediction’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 18 days ago

Lina El Arabi, the emerging French actor of the Cesar-nominated “A Wedding,” is set to headline “The Malediction” (“Leana”), a horror-thriller which will mark the feature debut of Abel Danan.

The film is being produced by Leo Maidenberg, whose credits include “Sisters in Arms” and “The Bunker Game.” Xavier Gens, the producer of Mounia Meddour’s Cesar-winning film “Papicha,” is co-producing. Gens is also a director specialised in genre films with a track record including “Frontiere (s).” El Arabi was featured as a rising star at Toronto in 2017.

Penned by Danan and Emma Lacoste, “The Malediction” takes place today, in a world that is slowly recovering from a mysterious epidemic. The movie is set in Paris and follows Yara, a 25 year-old young Moroccan woman who came to study in Paris and has not left her home for several months, as she is agoraphobic since childhood because of terrible family events. Her only contact is with her grandmother, Najiyah, by phone. One evening, a mysterious apparition disrupts her daily life, and forces her to relive her worst fears, pushing her to the edge of madness. Yara then thinks she is haunted by an evil presence and does not know if all this is due to her own imagination. She quickly understands that she will have to fend for herself, and survive at all costs.

The film is entirely filmed in Yara’s small apartment and shows her visions and nightmares. Maidenberg cited “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Mother!” and “The Thing” as references.

Danan previously directed the short horror film “Canines” which played at Gerardmer and starred Melissa George (“Mulholland Drive”) and Pauline Chalamet (“The King of Staten Island” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls”).

“The Malediction” will be lensed by cinematographer Michel Abramowicz (“Taken,” “The Thing” and “From Paris with Love”). The shooting will start at the end of the year in Paris and Morocco.

Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Variety to Honor Venice Artistic Director Alberto Barbera and La Biennale

Variety will bestow its Intl. Achievement in Film Award on Alberto Barbera and La Biennale di Venezia at a ceremony at the Venice Film Festival next month. It is the first time that Variety is honoring an organization with this laurel. Barbera, who has been the topper of the festival since 2012, extended his contract till 2024. The former critic spent March through June 2020 selecting films for Venice not knowing if the event would go forward or not. But in the end, it was one of the few festivals to pull off an in-person event successfully. This year, Barbera has added...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Andrei Hutuleac on Public Shaming in the Internet Era in Moscow Film Fest Winner ‘#dogpoopgirl’

An unfortunate incident involving a sick dog sparks a heated confrontation on a Bucharest subway, setting off an increasingly bizarre series of events when a cellphone video of the argument goes viral. Before long a well-meaning bank worker has her life turned upside-down, as the growing hostility on social media spills over into the real world – with catastrophic consequences. Inspired by events in South Korea in 2005, “#dogpoopgirl” is the feature debut of actor-turned-director Andrei Huțuleac. A biting social satire about public morality and online outrage, the film won the top prize at the Moscow Film Festival this year, as...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Coccinelle Film Sales Takes Venice Days Drama ‘Giulia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Coccinelle Film Sales has taken international rights on Italian director Ciro De Caro’s female empowerment drama “Giulia” ahead of its upcoming world premiere in the Venice Film Festival’s independently run Venice Days section. Pic stars emerging actor Rosa Palasciano (“Tales for Heart and Mind”) in the title role as a...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Films de Force Majeure Boards Andreea Borțun’s Buzzy Debut ‘Blue Banks’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Marseille-based Films de Force Majeure has boarded “Blue Banks,” the buzzy feature debut from Romania’s Andreea Cristina Borțun, whose latest short film “When Night Meets Dawn” premiered in the Cannes Film Festival’s Directors’ Fortnight section, Variety can reveal. Pic is the story of a single mother trying to raise her son in a poor Romanian village who’s forced to leave him behind when she gets a job in Marseille. While she’s away, he’s left with a sea of possibilities trying to figure out who he can become. Borțun described her first feature as “a world of contrasts, where the old and the...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Angelina Jolie Looks Regal In Sparkly Maxi Dress As She Tours Venice, Italy By Boat – Photos

Angelina Jolie stunned in a dazzling maxi dress while venturing through Venice, Italy via boat ride. See the photos. Angelina Jolie, 46, looked like a style icon while out and about in Venice, Italy on Friday, July 30. The Maleficent actress was dressed in a gorgeous sparkly maxi dress when she was spotted touring the iconic Italian city. Angelina, who also sported a black mask amid the ongoing pandemic, could be seen delicately stepping into a water taxi, which are famously used in Venice. She was joined by several adult companions for the excursion.
MoviesSFGate

Amazon Unveils New Italian Original Movie Featuring Pop Star Laura Pausini (EXCLUSIVE)

The still untitled film, which has begun shooting, is being helmed by Ivan Cotroneo, who is among Italy’s most innovative writer-directors, known for several hit RAI TV series such as “Crazy About Love,” which featured Bollywood-style musical numbers, as well as some indie feature films. Endemol Shine Italy is producing. The pic will drop exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 territories in 2022.
WorldScreendaily

Spain Stars of Tomorrow: Ton Vieira (actor)

Ton Vieira started acting aged jut 10 when he was cast by theatre director Josep Maria Mestres in Llibertat! (Freedom!), a 1901 play by Catalan classic author Santiago Rusiñol about colonialism and racism that was staged at the Teatre Nacional de Catalunya. By 16, Viera had decided to become an...
MoviesSFGate

Holocaust Revenge Drama 'Plan A,' Starring August Diehl, Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

The worldwide trailer for Holocaust revenge film “Plan A” has been revealed, with Variety given an exclusive first look. The English-language drama, based on a true story, stars August Diehl (“A Hidden Life,” “Inglourious Basterds”), Sylvia Hoeks (“Blade Runner 2049,” “The Girl in the Spider’s Web”), Nikolai Kinski (“The Barbarians”) and Michael Aloni (“Shitsel”).
MoviesScreendaily

IFC Films snaps up Andrea Arnold’s Cannes premiere ‘Cow’

IFC Films has acquired North American rights to Andrea Arnold’s Cow following its world premiere in the Cannes Premiere sidebar earlier this month. Arnold shot Cow over seven years and described her bovine chronicle as “one dairy cow’s reality and acknowledging her great service to us”. She added, “When I look at Luma, our cow, I see the whole world in her.”
TV SeriesSFGate

DeWanda Wise Joins Shailene Woodley in Showtime Series 'Three Women'

Wise joins previously announced cast member Shailene Woodley. In the series, three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lily Rabe to Play Eleanor Roosevelt Confidant Lorena Hickok in Showtime Series 'First Lady'. Wise will play Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in a committed open marriage until...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘The Last Mercenary’ Review: Jean-Claude Van Damme in a Netflix Thriller…That’s a Dubbed French Action Comedy? Mon Dieu

During the closing credits of “The Last Mercenary,” we see a montage of Jean-Claude Van Damme in the various getups he wore during the movie (a fuzzy beard; a mustache and Yankees cap; a blond wig; a Bond tuxedo; drag). The film presents this cavalcade of mostly routine disguises with wide-eyed affection, as if it were showing us Peter Sellers in his “Pink Panther” prime. It’s all part of the delusion that the makers of “The Last Mercenary” (who are French) are apparently under: that Jean-Claude Van Damme is no mere action star — that he’s a stylish comedian, an...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Josh Close Joins Cast Of Andrea Pallaoro Film ‘Monica’

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Close (Fargo, Solace) has joined the cast of Andrea Pallaoro’s Monica. He’ll appear in the dramatic feature alongside previously announced cast members Trace Lysette (Hustlers), Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects), Emily Browning (American Gods) and Adriana Barraza (Babel). Monica follows a woman of the same name (Lysette) who returns...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina and Anthony Ramos to Star in DreamWorks Animation's 'The Bad Guys' (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar winner Sam Rockwell, “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Awkwafina, “In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos and Marc Maron of Netflix’s “GLOW” will lead the voice cast. Rounding out the call sheet are Craig Robinson (“The Office”), Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta,” “Deadpool”), Lilly Singh (“Bad Moms”), Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Richard Ayoade (“Paddington 2”).
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Murina’ Review: A Sinister, Sunny Croatian Coming-of-Ager Makes for an Exceptional Debut

If Patricia Highsmith had ever written a coming-of-age story set on the rocky, clear-watered Croatian coastline, it might have looked a lot like Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović’s bright, brooding debut, “Murina,” which quietly, with a sinister Adriatic sparkle, makes the compelling case that . As at home in the water as out of it — in fact the sea is maybe her refuge from more dangerous currents of life on land — Julija (Gracija Filipovic) is the lithe, surly teenage daughter of beautiful, unhappy, trapped Nela (Danica Curcic). The major source of tension in the family is Julija’s controlling, domineering father, Ante...
MoviesCollider

Alicia Vikander on ‘The Green Knight’ and How David Lowery Kept the Film Ambiguous

With writer-director David Lowery’s The Green Knight now playing in theaters, I recently spoke with Alicia Vikander about the making of their fantastic film based on the 14th-century Arthurian poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. During the interview, Vikander talked about why she wanted to work on the project, the way the film dives into the complexity of the poem, how Lowery kept the film ambiguous, playing two distinct roles, why filming on location was so important in bringing the story to life, and more. In addition, she gave an update on Tomb Raider 2, how she’s currently filming with Olivier Assayas in Paris right now (it’s an HBO limited series based on Assayas’ 1996 feature film Irma Vep), and how she filmed all her stuff opposite John David Washington in director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino's Beckett in two days.

