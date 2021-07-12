Seven-day average of new coronavirus cases jumps 15.3% in one day; positive-test rate is above 3% for first time in nearly 3 months
Kentucky firmly joined the ranks of states with rising number of coronavirus cases Friday, as the seven-day average of daily new cases jumped more than 15 percent. Also, the share of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus exceeded 3 percent for the first time in almost three months, suggesting that state officials are right when they say the much more contagious Delta variant of the virus is becoming predominant in the state, just as it is in the nation as a whole.www.thetimestribune.com
