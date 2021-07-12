Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Seven-day average of new coronavirus cases jumps 15.3% in one day; positive-test rate is above 3% for first time in nearly 3 months

By Al Cross Kentucky Health News
Corbin Times Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky firmly joined the ranks of states with rising number of coronavirus cases Friday, as the seven-day average of daily new cases jumped more than 15 percent. Also, the share of Kentuckians testing positive for the virus exceeded 3 percent for the first time in almost three months, suggesting that state officials are right when they say the much more contagious Delta variant of the virus is becoming predominant in the state, just as it is in the nation as a whole.

www.thetimestribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentuckians#Muhlenberg#Woodford#The New York Times#The King S Way Church#Wkyt Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Utah StateKUTV

Utah doctors respond to spike in COVID cases, hospitalizations

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Doctors and health officials with Intermountain Healthcare are raising concerns as the number of positive COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations continue to rise at an "alarming" rate. Doctors said the majority of the cases they're seeing are fueled largely by the COVID-19 Delta Variant among...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthNewsbug.info

US seven-day average of COVID-19 cases has doubled in two weeks

WASHINGTON — From a range of 11,000-13,000 cases two weeks ago, the seven day average of daily infections in the United States has more than doubled to 28,315 on Thursday. With 28412 additional cases reporting, the national total has increased to 33,975,711, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.
Oklahoma Stateponcacitynow.com

7-day average of new Oklahoma COVID-19 cases tops 500

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The seven-day average of newly reported Oklahoma COVID-19 cases has topped 500, and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations neared 300. The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 705 new cases and a seven-day average of 532 cases, one day after the number of newly reported cases topped 1,000 for the first time since April and up from a seven-day average of 329 on July 1st. The health department also reported 288 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 101 people in intensive care.
Westchester County, NYwhiteplainscnr.com

GOVERNOR CUOMO ASSESSES WHERE STATE , COUNTIES ARE IN GETTING VACCINATED AND WHO IS GETTING COVID. STATE POSITIVE NEW CASES RISING OVER 1.18% POSITIVES DAILY. CALLS FOR MORE VACCINATIONS. MID-HUDSON REGION VACCINATING 1,019 A DAY OVER 7 COUNTIES. MID-HUDSON AVERAGING 1% NEW CASE RATE. WESTCHESTER HAS 34 NEW CASES SUNDAY TRAILING NASSAU WITH 99 AND SUFFOLK WITH 88.

WPCNR OFFICIAL STATE CORONAVIRUS REPORT. From the Governor’s Press Office. July 19, 2021:. “After over a year of containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are now being told that COVID is now mainly a pandemic among the unvaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “If you haven’t already, I encourage you to get your shot to best protect yourself and your loved ones against the variants spreading through the nation.”
Alabama StatePosted by
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Alabama’s Average Daily New COVID Cases Now Nearly Seven Times Higher Than Two Weeks Ago

The number of new cases of COVID-19 infections in Alabama is rising at an alarming rate, with the daily count now almost seven times higher than it was on July 5. The Alabama Department of Public Health, which releases new case counts on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, reported 718 new cases on Monday. That’s in addition to an unscheduled update on Sunday of 1,625 new cases over the weekend.
Kentucky Statek105.com

Over 1,000 new COVID cases in KY, numbers skyrocket last seven days. Grayson Co. vaccination rate remains below 40%.

Illustrating the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, on Tuesday, officials reported over 1,000 new cases for the first time since early April. Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,054 new cases on Tuesday, raising the state’s coronavirus total to 471,669 since the beginning of the pandemic. Tuesday marks the first time since April 7 that the commonwealth has recorded over 1,000 new cases in a single day.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. health officials report 717 new COVID-19 cases as 7-day positivity rate climbs above 1 percent

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Monday reported 717 new COVID-19 cases and a seven-day positivity that has ticked above 1 percent. The new positive cases include infections that were reported on Saturday and Sunday, officials noted. The jump in cases marks a 50 percent increase over the previous weekend, when 322 cases were reported.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Massachusetts reports another 844 new COVID cases as 7-day percent positive passes 2% for first time since April

Massachusetts reported another 844 COVID cases Friday as the delta variant continues to spread across the state, but predominantly in a few Eastern Massachusetts counties. The new case report represents the second-highest day of new cases reported this week, the first being Monday when 1,243 new cases were reported in a combined report from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

Texas' COVID-19 positivity rate above 10% for first time since February

TEXAS — It’s another sign that the COVID-19 pandemic is not done with us and is in fact worsening. The testing positivity rate in Texas is now at 10.2%, marking the highest rate since February, according to state data. Johns Hopkins University, however, puts Texas’ positivity rate at 11.53%. While...
California StatePosted by
Deadline

California’s New Covid Cases Roar Past 4,000 For First Time Since February; Positive Tests Up Over 30% In Past Week, Now Higher Than Overall U.S. Test Rate

“In two weeks, we can end this pandemic in the United States of America,” said an upbeat Governor Gavin Newsom at a news conference on Monday. That California is “roaring back” has become Newsom’s mantra as he announces programs funded by the state’s record budget surplus. Ironically, nowhere was that assertion more true on Monday than in the state’s skyrocketing Covid-19 numbers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy