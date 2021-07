In my most recent column, I skimmed the surface of our First Amendment free speech rights, prompted by comments made by Prince Harry, labeling the First Amendment as “bonkers.” I discussed the fact that here in the United States, the government cannot persecute or prosecute you for what you say or write. It doesn’t matter how unpopular or hateful the speech might be — so long as the communication is not creating an imminent danger or risk of unlawful behavior, the First Amendment protection is generally afforded. In short, the government cannot punish dissent by limiting exercise of free speech.