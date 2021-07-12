ICBA Bancard and Finzly Partner to Offer Instant Payments

Canada-based Real Luck Group and its subsidiary provider of licensed, real money e-sports betting Luckbox have teamed with ecommerce platform Funanga. The aim of the partnership is to leverage its CashtoCode payment solutions. The partnership will allow players to make instant and secure cash deposits at Luckbox via more than 150,000 retail locations across Europe and international markets. Customers can do so without providing bank or credit card details, and the closed loop system means that codes cannot be shared or transferred by users, thereby mitigating fraud. Luckbox players will also have the option to deposit using the CashtoCode eVoucher solution, an online payment alternative to cards and e-wallets.