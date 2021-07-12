Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
JC Post

Aging Well will host "Brunch in the Meadow" fundraiser

Posted by 
JC Post
JC Post
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“We have a beautiful location, and we have an incredible vision that we want to share with you over brunch,” shared LaDonna Junghans, Co Chairman of the Board for Aging Well. Tickets are now on sale for Aging Well’s fundraising event called “Brunch in the Meadow” to support the non-profit...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Brunch#Meadow#Charity#The Board For Aging
Related
Shoshone News Press

Local firefighters to host fundraiser this weekend

KELLOGG — The West Shoshone County Firefighters Local 2034 is excited to be hosting its second fundraiser event this weekend. Union president Nick Waites is hoping to see many locals come out and support the union in the name of giving toward an important cause. “All proceeds go toward our...
elkgrovetribune.com

Elk Grove Community Council & Heart Of JB Host Tri-tip Fundraiser

The Elk Grove Community Council and Heart of JB hosted a tri-tip fundraiser. A dinner for four with tri-tip, baked potatoes, baked beans, salad, rolls, and cookies was offered for the price of $55. News of the tri-tip fundraiser was spread on Facebook and social media. After Elk Grove Mayor...
KSLA

Fundraiser supports Shamia Little’s family emotionally as well as monetarily

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shamia Little’s family says fundraisers like the one they held Wednesday, July 21 are helping provide emotional as well as monetary support. They sold plate dinners plates at the Sweet Dreams Event Center at 3155 N. Market St. to help pay for the 17-year-old’s funeral. The fundraiser ended at 6 p.m.
Channel 3000

Capital K-9s host Sunday Funday fundraiser

VERONA, Wis. — For the first time in more than a year, people are getting up close and personal with Madison police’s K-9 unit. Capital K-9s hosted its annual Sunday Funday event Sunday at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. Money raised at the event supports MPD’s K-9 unit, which is...
fox47.com

Boys and Girls Clubs hosts 19th annual MOVE4BGC fundraiser

FITCHBURG, Wis. — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County hosted their nineteenth annual bike, run or walk fundraising event on Saturday. The organization’s initial fundraising goal of $1,000,000 was met at the end of June. Now, the goal is set $1,500,000 — the largest amount yet. MOVE4BGC is...
z1077fm.com

CMC FOUNDATION HOSTING SECOND ANNUAL “DUCK PLUCK” FUNDRAISER

The CMC Foundation got creative in 2020 with their virtual Duck Pluck fundraiser, and they’re doing it again this year. Reporter Ernest Figueroa tells us how hundreds of rubber ducks will once again support local college students…. The Copper Mountain College Foundation is hosting their second annual Duck Pluck virtual...
Grayson County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

FAKH to host online fundraising for BackPack program

Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland is hosting an online fundraising campaign July 19-23 to raise money for the BackPack program in each participating county. The program helps food insecure children by providing bags of 12 to 14 easy-to-prepare or ready-to-eat food items discreetly placed in backpacks Fridays during the school year.
southernminn.com

SCHS to host Gus' Station car show and fundraiser

The Steele County Historical Society holds Gus’ Station car show and fundraiser at 8 a.m. Saturday at the west parking lot of the Steele County History Center. The cost to register for the car show is $10 starting at 8 a.m. Show begins at 8:30 a.m. and awards will be presented at noon. Cars should enter off Austin Road. Food will be available for purchase throughout the day. Music will be playing during the car show and drawings will take place for door prizes in the morning.
Dupont, WAThe Suburban Times

DuPont Historical Society hosting Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

The DuPont Historical Society and Museum are hosting an outdoor PANCAKE BREAKFAST fundraiser at Patriot’s Landing along with their Hot Rods 4 Heroes car show. All funds raised from pancake breakfast will help to support the DuPont Historical Museum. Saturday August 7, 2021, 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. Breakfast includes pancakes,...
Posted by
JC Post

Daphne’s Studio to perform at Brunch in the Meadow

Brunch in the Meadow is a fundraising event being held for Aging Well and the development of a new senior living campus. The event will be held on August 7th at 9:30am on the actual undeveloped site of the future campus on Spring Valley Road. In addition to the food...
localdvm.com

Local substitute teacher to host fundraiser cookout

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — One local substitute teacher is hosting a fundraiser cookout to raise money for kids to buy coats, bookbags and other school supplies. Latrena Hines Bean is a substitute teacher at Washington County Public Schools. She is hosting this fundraiser for the second year in a row.
14news.com

Community hosting fundraiser to raise money for Mt. Vernon boy with cancer

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The community is once again rallying around Mason Mileham, who many have come to know as “Mighty Mason.”. At only five years old, he’s battling stage-4 neuroblastoma, which is a very rare form of cancer. [PREVIOUS: Mt. Vernon community supports boy through rare cancer struggle]
bizneworleans.com

JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber to Host Seminar on Fundraising, Grant Writing

AVONDALE, La. – JEDCO and the Jefferson Chamber will host a Prosper Jefferson seminar on how to effectively raise funds and secure grants. The event will start at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 28 at Conference Center in the Churchill Technology and Business Park on the West Bank (701A Churchill Parkway, Avondale). Three local experts will share tips and best practices for fundraising and grant writing. Topics include:
kymkemp.com

Mattole Restoration Council Hosting Trivia Night Fundraiser on Friday

This is a press release from the Mattole Restoration Council:. After a lonely winter here on the Lost Coast, the Mattole Restoration Council (MRC) is pleased to open an invitation to our Native Plant Nursery for our first public event since the Covid-19 pandemic. Join us on Friday, July 23 as we play trivia, eat gourmet burger dinners, enjoy tasty beverages and listen to live music during a summer sunset in the Mattole Valley. This event is similar to our annual fundraiser known as the Hoop House Hoedown, except this year we’re adding four categories of trivia, including: MRC history, the Mattole Watershed, Ecology & Natural History, and Miscellaneous. The MRC will also have t-shirts, hats, stickers, steel pint glasses, native plants, and native seed packets available for sale. Dinner, dessert, and drink tickets will be $20. There is no entry fee!
AdvocacyClaremore Progress

United Way hosts 80s Prom Fundraiser

Catherine Woldridge, Executive Director at the United Way of Roger and Mayes Counties, talks about United Way’s upcoming 80s prom event. This is one of the many fundraisers we do during the year to help the community. It just goes toward what we do at United Way. 2. Is this...
Killeen Daily Herald

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association hosts breakfast fundraiser

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 23-5 hosted a breakfast fundraiser event at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 in Copperas Cove on Saturday. “We’re having a brotherhood/sisterhood, as we call it, come together to conversate, break bread together, eat breakfast, with a sidenote of making money for our nonprofit organization,” said Tim Wise, the executive officer of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.
ironcountyreporter.com

LOLA hosts summer fundraiser for the arts

LAND O’ LAKES — On Tuesday, Aug. 24, LOLA Arts will host its annual Summer Fundraiser, themed “Laugh often ... Love art” from 5-8 p.m. at the Asana Suka restaurant located at 6366 Hwy 45 in Land O’ Lakes, Wisconsin. “LOLA Arts offers something for everyone,” said Helen Hayhurst, fundraising...
KELOLAND TV

St. Francis House to host annual fundraising event next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We are just a week away from one Sioux Falls organization’s annual fundraising event. ‘Moving people from homelessness to hope.’ That’s the mission of the St. Francis House. Next Monday, the organization will be hosting its 18th annual Dinner and Auction to help support that...
morgancountypress.com

First Baptist Church hosts Roe fundraiser

Duanella Roe, right, speaks with Julie Folsom at the Roe Family Fundraiser at First Baptist Church in Stover. (photo by Patrik Andrews-Ryan) First Baptist Church hosted a fundraiser, Saturday, July 24 for the Duanella Roe family. Roe was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. She has undergone surgery and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy