Aging Well will host "Brunch in the Meadow" fundraiser

This is a press release from the Mattole Restoration Council:. After a lonely winter here on the Lost Coast, the Mattole Restoration Council (MRC) is pleased to open an invitation to our Native Plant Nursery for our first public event since the Covid-19 pandemic. Join us on Friday, July 23 as we play trivia, eat gourmet burger dinners, enjoy tasty beverages and listen to live music during a summer sunset in the Mattole Valley. This event is similar to our annual fundraiser known as the Hoop House Hoedown, except this year we’re adding four categories of trivia, including: MRC history, the Mattole Watershed, Ecology & Natural History, and Miscellaneous. The MRC will also have t-shirts, hats, stickers, steel pint glasses, native plants, and native seed packets available for sale. Dinner, dessert, and drink tickets will be $20. There is no entry fee!