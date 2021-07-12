Low-Cost Mesh Router Systems

Cancel
By Michael Hemsworth
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vilo Mesh WiFi System is an accessible solution for administrators looking to maximize connectivity in the home without the need for expensive alternatives on the market. The system works by incorporating a series of individual units to create the namesake mesh network coverage, which will effectively eliminate connectivity dead zones in the home and allow for impressive bandwidth. The system can support up to 120 devices being connected at the same time, which can be achieved when using the three-pack of the routers.

