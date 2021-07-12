HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Ballweg, Leister pitch gems as Sauk Prairie remains unbeaten

Looking to move up the ladder of the Eastern Section ahead of the postseason, the Portage Skeeters picked up a major win on Sunday. Brett Walker delivered a complete-game shutout while Jimmy Klein went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double to power Portage to a 5-0 win over Rio in a Home Talent League clash at Fireman’s Park in Rio. Jeff Jenkins struck out five but allowed five runs (one earned) on eight hits and three walks over seven innings to get saddled with the loss for the Railmen.