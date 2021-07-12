Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Ballweg, Leister pitch gems as Sauk Prairie remains unbeaten

By CAPITAL NEWSPAPERS STAFF
Wiscnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unbeaten Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team has been asked to win in a number of ways this season. The Twins have passed them all so far, including leaning on their pitching last week. Adam Ballweg threw a no-hitter in Sauk Prairie’s 11-1 win at Cazenovia in a July 8 Night League game, then Connor Leister tossed a complete game in Sunday’s 2-1 home win over Ashton in a pair of Northern Section tilts.

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Talent League#Sauk Prairie Home Talent#Twins#Cazenovia#Wisconsin Dells#Sunday League#Schara#Mazomanie#Mustangs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Portage, WIWiscnews.com

HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Portage picks up needed victory; Montello, Sauk Prairie keep on winning

Looking to move up the ladder of the Eastern Section ahead of the postseason, the Portage Skeeters picked up a major win on Sunday. Brett Walker delivered a complete-game shutout while Jimmy Klein went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double to power Portage to a 5-0 win over Rio in a Home Talent League clash at Fireman’s Park in Rio. Jeff Jenkins struck out five but allowed five runs (one earned) on eight hits and three walks over seven innings to get saddled with the loss for the Railmen.
MLBMLB

Twins slug 7 home runs in baseball oddity

MINNEAPOLIS -- It felt “like a movie out there,” manager Rocco Baldelli said, as he struggled to find the words to describe the four-hour, three-minute experience his team had just endured. Whatever movie that ordeal evoked in Baldelli’s mind, there certainly has never been a baseball script quite akin to...
MLBchatsports.com

Report: Twins Trade José Berríos to Blue Jays for Two Top Prospects

The Blue Jays will acquire starting pitcher José Berríos in a trade with the Twins, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Shortstop prospect Austin Martin and minor-league pitcher Simeon Woods-Richardson will reportedly head to Minnesota in the deal. Berríos, 27, is a two-time All-Star. He sports a 3.48 ERA, striking out...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays acquire Twins ace Jose Berrios for top pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richards, 2020 No. 5 overall pick Austin Martin

The Blue Jays and Twins have a deal in place sending right-hander Jose Berrios to Toronto, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (Twitter link). MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports that top pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richardson is part of the return. Infielder Austin Martin, the No. 5 overall pick from last summer’s draft, is also going to Minnesota, reports Dan Hayes of The Athletic.
Litchfield County, CTRegister Citizen

Black Sox edge Trojans, stay unbeaten in Tri-State League

TERRYVILLE — The top two teams in the Tri-State Baseball League proved their mettle in a 10-inning struggle Saturday afternoon. Following a close-down COVID season a year ago, the defending 2019 league champion Terryville Black Sox stayed undefeated (14-0) on a walk-off RBI single by Billy Armstrong in the bottom of the 10th for a 4-3 win over the Tri-Town Trojans (14-2), the 2018 league champions.
Verona, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Baseball: Cavaliers overcome early deficit in 8-2 Home Talent League win Sunday

Over the course of the first two innings in a Home Talent League baseball game on Sunday, July 18, the Verona Cavaliers were struggling to get the bats going. But Verona kept at it, eventually fighting through the early “small ball” struggles with a pair of home runs and an 8-2 win over visiting Dodgeville, player-manager Justin Scanlon told the Verona Press.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Pitching is Key to County League Success

In most sports, you’ll hear this phrase thrown around: “Defense wins championships.”. In Door County League baseball, however, I would argue that pitching wins championships. I know – the pitcher is typically considered part of the defense, but if you look back through the history of the Door County League, you’ll see that most dominating teams had a dominating pitcher.
northcountrynow.com

Lisbon softball team remain unbeaten

The Lisbon Town Recreation Fifth and Sixth Grade Softball Team recently completed an undefeated season. Team members include, front row, Olivia B, Regan P, Aubrey A, Adia R, Jocelyn W.; middle row, Taylor B, Briley C, Sophia W, Arianna K, Kassidie G, Alisabeth W; (Back Row) Coaches Scott Wilhelm and Justin Richards. Missing from the photo are player Miranda J. & and coach Mike Burke. Photo by Stephanie Wilhelm.
Sportsnsarrow.com

Sauk Prairie’s ‘Best of the Best’

They did a remarkable job working through a pandemic. Then they had an incredible year when sports resumed. Sauk Prairie’s girls sports teams had a terrific 2020-21 school year, and here the Star News has selected the best of the best. This week, we’ll honor the girls, and next week...
republictimes.net

Reinhardt pitching in Prospect League

Valmeyer High School graduate Philip Reinhardt recently joined the Prospect League, earning a win in his pitching debut. Reinhardt, who plays collegiately at NCAA Division II Maryville University in St. Louis, made his first start for the Quincy Gems on Sunday in an 8-4 win over the Burlington Bees. Reinhardt...
Mcfarland, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Home Talent League Baseball: Utica can’t deliver clutch hit

McFarland’s Austin Miller struck out 14 and kept Utica at bay in the few scoring opportunities they could generate in a 4-2 loss on Sunday, July 18, in a Home Talent League Southeast Section game at Utica Park. Utica’s Ben Hildebrandt, who went 2-for-4, tripled to lead off the bottom...
unifiednewsgroup.com

Home Talent League Baseball: Herdenez’s blast lifts Merchants

Stoughton’s Yonardo Herdenez didn’t miss his opportunity when Fort Atkinson’s Austin Paul hung a breaking pitch. Herdenez crushed a three-run home run to left field, and Stoughton rode the spark of that blast to a 3-1 win over Fort Atkinson in a Home Talent League Southeast Section showdown on Sunday, July 18, at Norse Park. Four teams entered Sunday with one loss in the Southeast Section, where the top four teams make the playoffs. With the victory, Stoughton (7-1) maintains a ½ game lead on Evansville (6-1) and Jefferson (6-1).
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball Pitches Gem, But Fall Short at Johnston

Despite a thrilling pitching performance from senior Connor Howard, the Indianola baseball team came up short just one game from the state tournament, falling 4-0 against #3 Johnston in a game heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians fell behind early 2-0 in the first inning, then held that scoreline...
Osseo, MNhometownsource.com

Osseo Legion ends regular season unbeaten in league play

As the Osseo American Legion baseball team entered the final week of league play before sub-state playoffs, optimism was high for the Orioles. They were an unblemished 11-0 in North Hennepin League contests and had only one more opponent left in their way from an unbeaten regular season. After having...
West Central Tribune

Northwoods League: Errant pitch secures Willmar win

WILLMAR — Grant Kerry may be a little sore after the final pitch of Friday’s game. But the pain was worth it as he brought in the game-winning run for the Willmar Stingers. Facing the Minnesota Mud Puppies in front of 1,031 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium, the Northwest Nazarene...
Tennerton, WVThe Recorddelta

Two teams remain unbeaten heading into the final week of summer league basketball

TENNERTON – With four games on tap last Friday, three of them went into overtime in the Hybrid Grading Approach Summer Basketball League. Ralph’s Furniture went to overtime with Appalachian Mineral and won a 72-70 contest and won a 67-57 overtime decision against Pre Played Media. The result against Pre Played Media was later turned into a forfeit win for Ralph’s Furniture as Pre Played Media used a player on another roster during the game.
Princeton, WVptonline.net

Appy League recognizes WhistlePigs' talent

PRINCETON — The baseball talent that currently calls Hunnicutt Field home has caught the notice of the Appalachian League. Two recent releases from league headquarters certified that attention. For the second consecutive week the Appy League player of the week wears Princeton on his uniform. Tre Morris, a catcher from...
Chocowinity, NCthewashingtondailynews.com

Boykin pitches gem-Choco All-Stars advance

Bella Boykin pitched a one-hitter to lead the Chocowinity All-Stars into the semi-finals of the 16U Babe Ruth World Series with a 3-0 victory over Wisconsin Fastpitch Academy Saturday in Jensen Beach Fl. Boykin, one of eight Northside High School players on the squad, struck out eight and walked four...
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Plenty Of Talent Remains In Area Girls Soccer

Editor’s note: We have begun a new series called ‘Who’s Next?’, taking a look at up-and-coming area prep athletes to watch for during the 2021-22 academic year. The final installment takes a look at girls soccer. It's a sport that's been filled with parity in recent seasons. Spotswood, Harrisonburg, Turner...

Comments / 0

Community Policy