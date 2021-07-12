HOME TALENT LEAGUE: Ballweg, Leister pitch gems as Sauk Prairie remains unbeaten
The unbeaten Sauk Prairie Home Talent baseball team has been asked to win in a number of ways this season. The Twins have passed them all so far, including leaning on their pitching last week. Adam Ballweg threw a no-hitter in Sauk Prairie’s 11-1 win at Cazenovia in a July 8 Night League game, then Connor Leister tossed a complete game in Sunday’s 2-1 home win over Ashton in a pair of Northern Section tilts.www.wiscnews.com
