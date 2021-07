Henry To'o To'o received some high praise from his former Tennessee teammates Velus Jones and Alontae Taylor on Tuesday during SEC Media Days. “To’o is a great player,” Jones said. “I heard about him when I was at USC and I know he had some cousins I played with, also. He’s just a special player, but overall, he’s an even better person, a real humble, down-to-Earth person. We know on Saturdays what he’s capable of. Overall he’s a great person, but on the field, a great player, also. I love that guy. He’s a great guy, a great player. Looking forward to seeing him on the field. I wish the best for him.”