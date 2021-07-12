Four-star, in-state WR commits to Vols, sees 'big change' at Tennessee

There aren’t many wide receivers that can create separation at the line of scrimmage like Evan Stewart. The five-star out of Texas arrived in Gainsville arrived via a direct flight from Dallas and went right to work. He ran just four routes during 1-on-1s and scored on all four of them as he used his track speed to make easy work of a rather talented defensive back group. Stewart not only mixed gears well as he made his way down the sidelines, but tracked the ball like a seasoned veteran once it was in the air and was able to make some contested grabs. The nation’s No. 1-ranked wideout per 247Sports already took his official visit to Florida. He, however, told a group of reporters as he walked out of the Swamp that the plan is to return for an unofficial visit when the Gators square off with Alabama the third week of September.