HOOVER, Ala. — Most of the transfers Tennessee added to its program since the end of spring practice were pursued to help the Vols on defense, but one of the two additions on the other side of the football could boost the new-look offense. Mississippi State wide receiver transfer JaVonta Payton, a Nashville native who played at Hillsboro in high school, joined the Vols earlier this offseason after playing two seasons with the Bulldogs. First-year coach Josh Heupel said at SEC Media Days on Tuesday that his combination of speed and experience make him an “important piece for us to add.”