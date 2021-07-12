Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office now hiring

Recently, a couple of area law enforcement agencies announced a need of personnel following the pandemic and another says it is also in need. According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, it is hiring full-time deputies and no experience is necessary.

It said, 'The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is committed to staffing its ranks with sworn employees of the highest quality, and to reflect the cultural diversity of the community it serves. We are hiring the next generation of deputies who will serve as tomorrow’s leaders and serve our community. No experience is necessary. You bring the heart and character and we will work with you to build the rest. Come join us.'

The entry-level selection process is comprised of several elements, including written tests, physical fitness assessment, structured interview, polygraph examination, background examination, psychological examination, medical examination and a drug screening test.

Duties may include:

Cruiser patrol

Enforcement of traffic and criminal laws

Fugitive apprehension

Response to 911 calls

Accident investigation

Courthouse security

Criminal investigation

A host of other specialty positions

Minimum requirements include:

High School Diploma or GED

A criminal history that does not prevent the ability to carry a firearm

Twenty-one years of age before completion of the training program

Valid driver’s license

United States Citizen

The salary range is $52,748 - $77,334 with ‘extensive benefits.’

If you’re interested, you can register online at www.morrowhr.com or at the office of Morrow & Associates which is located at 16707 Q Street, Suite 2A, Omaha, NE 68135. You can also contact the office by calling (402) 330-1019 or by emailing info@morrowhr.com .

A $50 non-refundable registration fee is required at the time of registration. Registration for the exam is open Monday, July 12th, 2021 until Friday, July 30th, 2021. The exam dates are Saturday, August 21st, 2021 and Sunday, August 22nd, 2021. For more information call Lt. Jennifer Birkhofer at (402) 444-7470, email: jennifer.birkhofer@douglascounty-ne.gov or fax: (402) 444-6065.

