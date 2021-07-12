Diane Keaton, Jodie Foster, & More Celeb Women Whose Natural Gray Hair Stunned on the Red Carpet

There have been so many fads and fashion statements made on the red carpet of major industry events over the years. But one look that never goes out of style is women embracing themselves and their natural beauty as much as possible! For decades, leading ladies in Hollywood have stunned the red carpet not just because of their fashion choices, but also due to the thoughtful choices they make to shirk unrealistic standards — in some cases, by showing off their natural gray hair as Diane Keaton, Andie MacDowell, Jodie Foster, and so many more have done in recent years.