Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Delivery driver includes ‘Dorito dusted fingers’ in order photo after eating customer’s food

By Adrian Zorzut
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 19 days ago

THIS is the hilarious moment a dasher was allegedly caught red-handed gorging on a customer's Taco Bell order.

When Katelyn Haun opened her order, she noticed something wasn't quite right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iGyO0_0auXfClf00
Caught red-handed: a door dasher snapped with orange residue on their fingers Credit: TikTok/katelyn8560
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDM2M_0auXfClf00
Katelyn said missing meals 'happen all the time' Credit: TikTok/katelyn8560

In a TikTok video posted on Saturday, @katelyn8560 said the food arrived at her door in a ripped bag and didn't think much of it because "things happen".

As she rifled through her family order, she realised that her own food, one Doritos Locos Taco, was missing, which she said "happens all the time".

"Not really gonna worry about it, just gonna go ahead and get me a little refund, call it a day," she says.

Moments later, she finds a drop off photo by the DoorDasher delivery driver on her phone and gleans over it, noticing an odd orange residue on the driver's fingers.

"Y’all! Tell me that ain’t Dorito dust on this woman’s fingers," she says.

"Tell me, y’all! Tell me this woman didn’t eat my taco, now."

Though Katelyn wasn't able to verify her claims, it didn't stop TikTok users commenting on the video.

"Please get her fired so us honest dashers get more work," wrote one.

"As a dasher the seal should never be broken. That’s what’s it’s for is so you know nobody is messing with your food," another said.

One person said a dasher ate sub sandwiches in their car out the front of their house then marked it as delivered and drove away.

Katelyn claims she has proof the delivery driver ate her meal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WoNGo_0auXfClf00
Katelyn Haun's TikTok profile picture Credit: TikTok/katelyn8560

The TikTok now has 672,000 views, and @katelyn8560 assured everyone that the DoorDasher was tipped 30 per cent.

Katelyn even hit back at suggestions the video was "doctored", adding she wished she "had to make stuff like this up".

DoorDash and Taco Bell have both been contacted for comment.

Comments / 2

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
236K+
Followers
26K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Day#Taco Bell#Tacos#Food Drink#Tiktok#Doritos Locos Taco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Portillo's Reveals How Most Customers Order Their Hot Dogs

Chicago-staple Portillo's revealed in a social media post how most of their customers order their hot dogs. According to local fast food chain, 53% of people order their Portillo's hot dog Chicago-style, while 34% order it as "one of the other 127 possibly combinations of toppings." The pie chart showed...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Delivery driver explains how tipping can impact how quickly you get your food to your door

A DoorDasher has explained how low tips for services can impact the delivery speed for people’s orders.In a controversial TikTok, Jay, who goes by @jaylenheree wrote a caption over his video that read: “A customer cussed me out because her food was two to three hours late .... because she tipped $5 on a $300 order.”The video received over 621,000 views and thousands of comments.Check out the original video here.According to him, service and delivery fees only cover the cost for the customer’s order notification to be sent to the drivers’ phones. But drivers choose the orders they want to pick...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Food Delivery Drivers Wish You Would Do For Late-Night Orders

We've all been there — it's late, you're dressed in your coziest attire watching something riveting on Netflix, and you want to get a bit of a snack but don't actually want to leave your couch cocoon. So, you scroll through your preferred food delivery app and order something to be carried right to your doorstep without you having to do anything at all. This type of service offers a ton of convenience, and all you need to do is pay a bit extra for the delivery fee and a tip for the driver. However, there's one more important thing you can do to help the driver out, and it has absolutely nothing to do with money — they want you to simply remember to leave your exterior porch light on (via Insider).
RestaurantsPosted by
Daily Mirror

Takeaway customer sparks debate after tipping delivery man with slice of pizza

Thanks to the invention of apps like UberEats, Deliveroo and JustEat, ordering takeaways has never been easier - but do you tip your driver?. The subject of tipping delivery drivers is often one which sparks debate. Some people believe that if you can't afford to tip the driver, you shouldn't order in the first place, while others argue that the takeaway shops themselves ought to be paying drivers more.

Comments / 2

Community Policy