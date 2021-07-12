Clemson commit: 2022 class 'shaping up to be really special'

The high school season is getting underway for a lot of prospects, including some of Clemson’s Class of 2022 commits.

Speaking with The Clemson Insider, Strongsville (Oh.) four-star OL Blake Miller’s team is kicking off padded practices starting Monday. Camp has been officially underway, but it gets real now.

As he prepares for his senior season before he heads off to Clemson, there are still some aspects, on and off the field, that Miller is looking to improve upon.

“I’d like to get better at being a leader to my teammates as well as improve certain areas of my game,” he said.

Miller wants to improve his hands in pass protection, that’s his biggest priority on the field. However, he believes that his strong suit is rooted in the running game and views himself as a strong run blocker.

As Miller prepares for the next level, he’s kept in contact with his future offensive line coach.

So, what exactly has Miller been hearing from Robbie Caldwell lately?

“He said they’re starting to get things moving and get prepared for the season,” Miller added. “They’re looking forward to having my family and I down again to visit.”

Miller is planning on attending the All In Cookout with his family during the last week of July.

Beyond that, he’s just looking forward to getting on the field with his future teammates. Clemson’s 2022 class is quietly starting to look like the one that it envisioned.

The Tigers have added three four-star defenders and one of the nation’s best kickers since the Elite Retreat. And, they certainly aren’t done adding just yet.

Miller and his future teammates are still doing recruiting of their own, but he seems to be thrilled with how the class is turning out.

“I think the 22 class is shaping up to be really special,” Miller said.

