Shark Week Jackass bite latest – New star ‘Poopies’ bitten by shark after stunt went wrong for Discovery Channel show

JACKASS star "Poopies" was bitten by a shark in a botched stunt for the Discovery Channel's famed Shark Week.

Sean McInerey, aka Poopies, appeared in a Sunday special but things went awry when the stuntman performed a wakeboard jump over shark-infested waters with Steve-O.

He was promptly bitten on the hand by one of the underwater predators but sustained minor injuries.

The 2021 documentary series, about the life of sharks, was launched on Sunday, July 11, with Tiffany Haddish and David Dobrik. The Discovery Channel and Discovery+ are celebrating the 33rd year of the educational week.

This year's Shark Week will feature 32 new specials on the ocean predators. Shark Week 2021 will be held from July 11-18.

PAISLEY SAYS SHARK WEEK WAS A 'DREAM'

Country singer Brad Paisley described his experience on the Discovery Channel's Shark Week as a "dream."

The episode saw him test out whether sharks respond to country music.

He said he really enjoyed the experience in conversation with USA Today's Erin Jensen this week after the documentary series aired.

COUPLES WHO DIVE TOGETHER

The Discovery Channel's Shark Week can boast an underwater romance after underwater cinematographer Joe Romeiro and his marine biologist wife Lauren recently married.

The shark experts met on a professional outing and have been a major part of the touted documentary series.

Speaking to Monsters and Critics, Joe said: "Well, she was booked on a job that I was also on, through a captain I had worked with before on an old boat.

"There was this photographer that I look up to, and he worked on that boat, and I worked on that boat too. The guy had come up to me, and he said, ‘Hey, you should meet Lauren. She’s into sharks. She reminds me of you. You’d like her.’

"We started talking, and then Lauren was hired as we needed help on the boat. So she came out, helped out on the boat, worked the season with us. And then, after that, it was just history."

FRIENDS OF SHARK WEEK

WWE star Drew McIntyre said he thoroughly enjoyed his Shark Week debut.

After appearing on the Discovery Channel flanked by two sea lion pals, McIntyre said he "had fun hanging with these lads."

"Who knew #SharkWeek was really about the Sea Lion friends we made along the way," the official Shark Week Twitter account responded.

ALL SHAPES AND SIZES

The Discovery Channel's Shark Week extravaganza noted that these deep-sea predators come in all shapes and sizes.

Five of the biggest include the Tiger Shark which can measure up to 18feet, while the Greenland shark can reach 21feet.

The ferocious Great White can reach 20feet, with the Basking Shark coming in at a whopping 40feet.

However, the Whale Shark can reach an enormous size of 61feet.

HELPING HUNT

Sharks' hunting actually protects the ocean's environment.

Discovery Plus noted that some breeds like hammerheads and bull sharks actually keep carnivorous fish populations "in check."

HOW LONG HAVE SHARKS BEEN AROUND

As Shark Week enthusiasts prepare for a week of fintastic content, Discovery Channel viewers may wonder how long the animals have been swimming around for.

Sharks have been here for about 420 MILLION years.

PARIS CAN'T WAIT

As Discovery shared the lineup for Shark Week two weeks ago, heiress Paris Hilton appeared to be excited to watch it.

"Yasssss!" the former Simple Life star commented underneath the channel's post.

NIGHT VISION

Discovery noted that sharks have incredible night vision abilities.

"Sharks have incredible night vision. Most sharks can see well in dark-lighted areas and even see colors," noted their official Instagram page.

Shark Week kicked off on Sunday on Discovery.

SHOCKING TIDBIT

Discovery has been sharing interesting facts about the ferocious underwater predators in light of Shark Week.

"The bite force of a great white shark is estimated to exceed 18,000 newtons," the channel captured a post on Instagram today.

PAISLEY PLAYS...FOR SHARKS

A screenshot from Brad Paisley’s Shark Country shows the country singer playing guitar underwater as the animals circle him after he decided to take part in Shark Week.

He was joined by comedian JB Smoove and Dr. Austin Gallagher

Smoove told CMT: “Me and Brad Paisley attempt to see if sharks have a taste for country or comedy… so don’t miss what happens."

Picture: Discovery

SURFER SAVAGED BY SHARK

Shocking pictures from the scene show a huge chunk bitten from the victim's surfboard at Crescent Head, 250 miles north of Sydney - read the full story here as shark week gets into full swing.

Medics at the scene of a shark attack in Crescent Head, New South Wales. Picture Credit: Social Media

PREHISTORIC MONSTER?

Xander Buck, five, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, last Tuesday.

Read about his shark discovery here.

Kelly Buck described her son as an avid tooth hunterCredit:Â KELLY ROBISON BUCK/FACEBOOK

WATCH SURFERS STALKED BY SHARK

In the spirit of Shark Week, check out the shocking moment surfers at Bondi Beach were stalked by at least five huge sharks but appeared to be totally oblivious to the lurking predators.

Read The Sun's full story here and watch the video below.

HOW LONG IS THE DOCUMENTARY?

This year's Shark Week will feature 32 new specials on these ocean predators.

“With 45 hours of shark programming, the most hours of programming in Shark Week history, Shark Week 2021 will take viewers to new locations to study and record new shark behaviors that have never been seen on camera before,” a Shark Week news release said.

WHEN DID SHARK WEEK START?

The 2021 documentary series, about the life of sharks, was launched on Sunday, July 11, with Tiffany Haddish and David Dobrik.

The Discovery Channel and Discovery+ are celebrating the 33rd year of the educational week.

STEVE-O SWIMS WITH THE SHARKS

WHAT SHARK WEEK SPECIALS ARE RUNNING ON MONDAY, JULY 12?

Stranger Sharks (Discovery+)

Air Jaws: Going for Gold (8pm EST on Discovery)

Jaws Awakens: Phred vs. Slash (9pm EST on Discovery)

Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek (10pm EST on Discovery)

TIFFANY HADDISH'S 'UNCANNY TIGER SHARK IMPRESSION'

HERE’S WHAT TO EXPECT FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK

Monday, July 12

Stranger Sharks (Discovery+)

Air Jaws: Going for Gold (8pm EST on Discovery)

Jaws Awakens: Phred vs. Slash (9pm EST on Discovery)

Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek (10pm EST on Discovery)

Tuesday, July 13

Great White Comeback (Discovery+)

Mothersharker (8pm EST on Discovery)

Brad Paisley’s Shark Country (9pm EST on Discovery)

The Spawn of El Diablo (10pm EST on Discovery)

Wednesday, July 14

Tiger Queen (Discover+)

Mechashark (8pm EST on Discovery)

The Real Sharknado (9pm EST on Discovery)

Return to Lair of the Great White (10pm EST on Discovery)

Thursday, July 15

Raging Bulls (Discover+)

Dr. Pimple Popper Pops Shark Week (8pm EST on Discovery)

Sharkadelic Summer 2 (9pm EST on Discovery)

Mega Jaws of Bird Island (10pm EST on Discovery)

Friday, July 16

Extinct or Alive: Jaws of Alaska (Discovery+)

Ninja Sharks 2: Mutants Rising (8pm EST on Discovery)

Monster Sharks of Andros Island (9pm EST on Discovery)

Mystery of the Black Demon Shark (10pm EST on Discovery)

I was Prey: Terrors of the Deep 2 (11pm EST on Discovery)

Saturday, July 17

Rogue Tiger Shark: The Hunt for Lagertha (Discovery+)

Return to Shark Votrex (8pm EST on Discovery)

Shark Week Best in Show (9pm EST on Discovery)

I was Prey: Shark Week 3 (10pm EST on Discovery)

Sunday, July 18

The Great Hammerhead Stakeout (Discovery+)

WHAT IS SHARK WEEK?

Shark Week is a documentary series about the life of sharks.

This year will include 45 hours of shows to educate viewers about one of the earth’s deadliest creatures.

The annual week-long TV block was created by Tom Golden, and has now become one of television’s longest-running events in history.

All week, starting at 8pm, viewers can watch the specials on their local Discovery channels.

SHARK WEEK VIEWER PRAISED FOR BEING 'HILARIOUS'

One Twitter user tweeted on Sunday night: "Why has @TiffanyHaddish never been on #SharkWeek before?!

"This has literally been my favorite Shark Week show ever! She is hilarious! #SharkWeek2021."

‘DIVE INTO ALL THINGS SHARK WEEK’

Discovery said in a news release: “Fans can dive into all things SHARK WEEK at SharkWeek.com, from bonus video to amazing shark photography and more.

GIPHY page for fun stickers and GIFs for some fintastic flair.