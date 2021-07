Today, it is not necessary to be “in trend” with the latest interior design trends in 2023 in order to correctly arrange all the pieces of furniture and decor, to select the finishing materials necessary for repairs. Even if the project of your new apartment is still only at the development stage, and you only have drawings and sketches in your hands – it is quite possible to imagine the future interior and understand what it will be like. We want to tell you about new trends in the interior design of rooms. We discard hackneyed stereotypes and “grandmother’s” style – expanding the boundaries!