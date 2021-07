With the full-season minor league teams having every Monday off this year, we get to do weekly recaps based on the action from Tuesday to Sunday each week. Below you’ll find a list of the top hitters and pitchers for the Pittsburgh Pirates over the last week. The batters are sorted by OPS and they each had at least 17 plate appearances last week (I lowered it because of rain outs wiping away too many games and the FCL would have had no one if I used 20 plate appearance). The pitchers are sorted by ERA and they pitched at least four innings.