‘After Midnight’ Pays Homage to the Majesty of 1930s Harlem
Signature Theatre’s “After Midnight” is a completely enthralling show with a brilliant cast. First performed off-Broadway, and later appearing as a hit 2013 Broadway musical, Arlington’s Signature is now streaming the show on demand. The show transports the viewer to a by-gone era — to a midnight in Harlem in 1932 when, as the show itself says, “Harlem’s heartbeat was a drumbeat,” according to the opening lines of the show. “With the drumbeat,” in echo of lines from poet Langston Hughes’ “Juke Box Love Song,” the show introduces the welcome presence of “Hamilton’s” Christopher Jackson. (Hughes’ poetry is heard throughout the show.) Rhythm is also seen by brilliant tap dancing in “Happy As the Day Is Long,” also in the arrangement of Duke Ellington (a native of Washington, D.C.).www.fcnp.com
