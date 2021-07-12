‘After Midnight’ Pays Homage to the Majesty of 1930s Harlem

What is it about lost media that captivates us? For me, it’s about the mystery. Thanks to the internet, we’re accustomed to being able to find any piece of information we want, regardless of how old or obscure it is. When we can’t find anything, we assume it’s either because the knowledge has been lost to time or it’s being purposely withheld from us — which can feel very unsettling. There’s something eerie about a film vanishing without a trace, especially when the only proof of its existence is a striking image like this of a deathly pale man with sunken eyes and rows of razor-sharp teeth bared in a shark’s grin.