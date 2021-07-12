Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

‘After Midnight’ Pays Homage to the Majesty of 1930s Harlem

By FCNP.com
Falls Church News-Press
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignature Theatre’s “After Midnight” is a completely enthralling show with a brilliant cast. First performed off-Broadway, and later appearing as a hit 2013 Broadway musical, Arlington’s Signature is now streaming the show on demand. The show transports the viewer to a by-gone era — to a midnight in Harlem in 1932 when, as the show itself says, “Harlem’s heartbeat was a drumbeat,” according to the opening lines of the show. “With the drumbeat,” in echo of lines from poet Langston Hughes’ “Juke Box Love Song,” the show introduces the welcome presence of “Hamilton’s” Christopher Jackson. (Hughes’ poetry is heard throughout the show.) Rhythm is also seen by brilliant tap dancing in “Happy As the Day Is Long,” also in the arrangement of Duke Ellington (a native of Washington, D.C.).

www.fcnp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Langston Hughes
Person
Tommy Dorsey
Person
Lena Horne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem#The Harlem Renaissance#Art#Poetry#Majesty#Signature Theatre#Polish#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Musicbaystatebanner.com

In conversation with jazz singer Allan Harris

Jazz and soul vocalist Allan Harris is finding new audiences to add to his fan base that stretches back decades. A fixture of the NYC music scene, Harris has a new album out this year with all of the songs his own compositions, and he just completed a sold-out gig at Birdland, the legendary jazz club in midtown Manhattan. His soothing voice, his ability to tell stories through music, and his appreciation of Black history in his narratives have special resonance as we emerge a little bit from this stressful period.
MoviesThe Manhattan Mercury

CLIFT | 'Summer of Soul' feels like a PBS documentary, not a music fest

“Summer of Soul” is a real cinematic disappointment. The advertising for the new movie, produced partly by channel bundler Hulu, showed us footage of live 1969 performances by B.B. King, Sly and the Family Stone, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Stevie Wonder, and other notables. So viewers may go to...
Musicvinylmeplease.com

A Magical Connection to Abbey Lincoln

In July, VMP celebrated our 50th Classics Record of the Month with Abbey Lincoln’s It’s Magic! In honor of this incredible milestone, we invited members and non-members to participate in an essay contest to win the top prize: nearly every Classics record we’ve pressed — 40+ total, valued at $2,000. Contestants were asked to respond to one of six prompts with an essay about one of our 50 Classics records (or their future pick for the Track).
Theater & Dancewyomingpublicmedia.org

New Documentary Showcases Life And Work Of Dance Great Alvin Ailey

Dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey was a landmark figure with works like his signature masterpiece, Revelations. The 1960’s dance used spiritual, gospel and blues music behind his choreography to tell the story of the Black American experience performed by his diverse Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which toured both the U.S. and the world, bringing Black culture where it hadn’t been seen before.
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Whitney Houston and Amy Winehouse didn't consent to this

Holly Thomas is a writer and editor based in London. She tweets @HolstaT. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN. (CNN) — A Whitney Houston hologram concert is coming to Vegas. This October, "An Evening With Whitney" will begin...
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson Shares Photo Of Her Son Next to ‘Respect’ Poster

American Idol finalist and academy award winning actress Jennifer Hudson shared an adorable photo of her son and his friends clearly proud of her role in Respect, an upcoming biopic about Aretha Franklin. Hudson shared a photo on social media of her son in front of the movie poster. Hudson...
Celebritiesthefocus.news

RIP: American Guns' Kurt Wyatt's death mourned by family

It has been announced on social media today, Thursday 29 July, that American Guns reality star Kurt Wyatt has died. News of his death was shared by his stepfather Rich Wyatt with some now curious to know more about Kurt and his family. Kurt Wyatt’s death announced on social media.
Theater & DanceFandango

Be the First to See Jennifer Hudson In Respect At a Special Fandango Premiere: Early Access Screening

Want to be among the first people to see one of the buzziest performances – and most anticipated films – of the year? Well, what you want… baby, we’ve got it. Jennifer Hudson was handpicked by Aretha Franklin herself to play the superstar in the upcoming musical biopic, Respect, and early word is that the singer-actress more than honors the icon with a deeply moving performance and a set of stirring musical numbers that capture the voice that moved the soul of the world.
Moviesstrasburgfilm.com

The Hunt for London After Midnight

What is it about lost media that captivates us? For me, it’s about the mystery. Thanks to the internet, we’re accustomed to being able to find any piece of information we want, regardless of how old or obscure it is. When we can’t find anything, we assume it’s either because the knowledge has been lost to time or it’s being purposely withheld from us — which can feel very unsettling. There’s something eerie about a film vanishing without a trace, especially when the only proof of its existence is a striking image like this of a deathly pale man with sunken eyes and rows of razor-sharp teeth bared in a shark’s grin.
blainecountyjournal.com

Harlem Library

This is the last week for “Tails and Tales” summer reading programming. What fun it has been to see the children and their families this summer! Participants of all ages have until August 6 to log their reading. Report your numbers to the library to earn prizes and chances to win grand prizes. Thanks to everyone who has supported the summer reading program. Don’t miss the new and final Story Walk in the city park. The book is “I Found a Kitty!”
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

Song to Get You Through the Week: Tom Hurley pays homage to fallen police officer Familia

In a lot of ways, works of art that are intended as acts of communal mourning play by different rules than art created for other purposes. They're allowed to be saccharine and sentimental in ways that get a critical eyeroll at other times. If you're not part of the community they're directly speaking to, it might be difficult to understand the appeal. Not all art is intended for everybody. That's OK.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Midnight in the Switchgrass

“Midnight in the Switchgrass” is the type of crime thriller that’s so full of cliches that it becomes one big cliche itself. A few cops investigate a serial predator before its too late; a director tries to be taken seriously by throwing in a bunch of bleak material; Bruce Willis shows up, barely. It marks the directorial debut of prolific producer Randall Emmett, who has given us a whole lot of glossy DTV junky movies that look exactly like this one and also have Willis’ soul trapped inside them (recently: “Out of Death,” “Survive the Night,” “Hard Kill”). The least cliché part, to be fair, is in how creepy this film’s intentions are.
Moviesjacksonvillereview.com

Didn’t Hear It Through the Grapevine – by Paula & Terry Erdmann

We watched a movie at a theater for the first time in eighteen months. And yes, it felt like a big deal, because post-vaccinations, with the pandammit looking a little less fearsome, we felt an itch to go where we didn’t have to pop our own corn. Hollywood, finally, was releasing films they’d cautiously been hoarding. But which would be right for our first cinematic outing?
MoviesPosted by
Page Six

Josh Peck says ‘Turner and Hooch’ series pays homage to the original

Josh Peck hadn’t seen the 1989 Tom Hanks movie “Turner and Hooch” before landing the role on Disney+ series of the same name, premiering July 21. “I had seen bits and pieces, and when I got the audition, I watched the whole thing,” Peck, 34, told The Post. “And then I immediately understood what was so lovable about it. That era between ’85 and ’95 was the gateway to movies like ‘The Sandlot’ and ‘The Goonies.’ Great family movies. I like the idea that we were paying homage to the original while also creating a new world.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy