Prince William speaks out against ‘totally unacceptable’ racist abuse toward English soccer players

Prince William spoke out against the “totally unacceptable” racism directed toward multiple Black players on the English soccer team after Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

Social media posts made about Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho following England’s loss to Italy on Sunday are being investigated by London’s Metropolitan Police.

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match,“ Prince William said in a Twitter statement Monday.

“It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”

Saka, Rashford and Sancho each missed during a penalty shootout in Sunday’s final.

Prince William, who attended the match at Wembley Stadium with wife Kate Middleton and 7-year-old son Prince George, is one of numerous public figures to speak out against racism following the match.

“This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted Monday.

“Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves.”