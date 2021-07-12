Senior analyst tips Apple to host MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 event in October after iPhone 13 series and Watch Series 7 releases; mini LED shortage may impact shipping dates
Ming-Chi Kuo has offered more insights into Apple's next MacBook Pro models, still presumed to be 14-inch and 16-inch models. Earlier this month, DigiTimes stated that Apple would unveil the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook 16 in September, an assertion in line with Mark Gurman's claim of a summer 2021 release for both devices. However, Kuo, a revered Apple analyst, has other ideas.www.notebookcheck.net
