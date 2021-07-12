Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Senior analyst tips Apple to host MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 event in October after iPhone 13 series and Watch Series 7 releases; mini LED shortage may impact shipping dates

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMing-Chi Kuo has offered more insights into Apple's next MacBook Pro models, still presumed to be 14-inch and 16-inch models. Earlier this month, DigiTimes stated that Apple would unveil the MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook 16 in September, an assertion in line with Mark Gurman's claim of a summer 2021 release for both devices. However, Kuo, a revered Apple analyst, has other ideas.

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Pro#Apple Macbook#Shipping#Digitimes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
ComputersUbergizmo

Redesigned MacBook Pro Expected To Launch Between September To November

This is in his latest Power On newsletter where he claims that September to November is a possible launch window for the laptop, although if we had to posit a guess, it might be late October or early November. This is because September is when the iPhone 13 will launch and we doubt that Apple will combine both the iPhone and MacBook Pro announcement together.
Electronicstheappletech.net

Snag $50 OFF On The Apple New 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB

Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB is currently available for $749 on Amazon in silver. Today’s sale, which is $50 off the regular price of $799, is the first we’ve seen on the silver model, and it’s the second-best deal we’ve seen so far on any colorway of the recent release. Amazon’s shipping is a little slow, but Walmart is matching the same price. Apple’s new iPad Pro is equipped with the M1 chip used in the company’s most current Macs. With Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support, you’ll have all of the power of a MacBook alongside its 11-inch Liquid Retina display. Along with all-day battery life, Apple Pencil functionality, and Face ID, the iPhone X has a lot to offer.
ComputersApple Insider

M1 16-inch MacBook Pro mistakenly listed by Apple Germany

Apple Germany's online description for the current 16-inch MacBook Pro describes it has having an Apple Silicon M1 processor. In a very specific set of circumstances, Apple can now be seen to be referring to an M1 version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It's describing the currently-available Intel-based model, so it is a labelling error rather than a reveal of a new product.
ComputersApple Insider

MacBook Pro with mini LED backlighting set for fall launch

Apple's rumored fall launch of new MacBook Pro models is becoming more credible, with a report reiterating a potential release before the end of 2021, complete with mini LED displays. Various predictions have put forward the narrative that Apple will be bringing out a 14-inch MacBook Pro and a 16-inch...
Computersmakeuseof.com

Mac mini vs. MacBook Pro: Which Should You Choose?

The Mac mini and the MacBook Pro are extremely versatile computers, aimed at different users. One is a laptop, whereas the other is a small-form-factor desktop. However, they're both portable enough to be carried almost anywhere you go. Most people looking to purchase their first Macs usually have their eyes...
Cell PhonesTechSpot

Apple iPhone 13 Pro rumored to ship with always-on display later this year

In context: Apple's next-generation iPhone 13 is likely to arrive later this year, and if rumors we've seen so far are anything to go off of, it should be a pretty impressive package. Reports claim the device will launch with upgraded video recording tech, enhanced battery life, a smaller "notch," and a 120Hz refresh rate (a first for Apple phones).
ComputersPosted by
Daily Mail

Apple is set to release an updated MacBook Pro later this year with 10,000 mini-LED backlights that will make colors brighter and consume less power

With Apple looking to cash in on surging sales of its Mac computers thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tech giant will reportedly give the MacBook Pro a big boost. The new laptop, set to be released between September and November, will have a screen that uses 10,000 mini-LEDs to allow a higher brightness, deeper blacks and localized backlighting, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news.
Technologylifewire.com

How to View Apple Watch Activity on a Mac or MacBook

This article explains three ways to see data from the Activity app on your Apple Watch on your Mac. This lets you view and examine your data on a nice, big screen. Health Auto Export is a third-party app and it bridges the gap for seeing Activity app data on your Mac. The app syncs this data from your iPhone (paired with your Apple Watch) to your Mac or iPad. So be sure to install the app on both your iPhone and Mac (or iPad).
ComputersDigital Trends

Apple MacBook Pro 16, Dell XPS 15 just got a massive price cut

Looking for a high-end laptop and don’t want to spend a fortune? We’ve got some amazing deals lined up for you courtesy of Amazon and Dell, respectively. Right now, you can save a massive $300 on the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch at Amazon or a similarly huge $350 on the Dell XPS 15 at Dell if you’d prefer to go the Windows route. Whatever your operating system needs, both laptops will serve you well so if you want to invest in a great high-end laptop, now is your chance. Both offer exceptional screens on the move as well as high-end specs for video editing or even some light gaming while out and about. Be quick though as we’re expecting stock to be limited on both deals.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Mark Gurman offers up more details about the launch date of the MacBook Pro with an Apple M1X and a mini LED display

Mark Gurman has offered up more details about next-generation MacBook Pro models. Earlier this year, Gurman claimed that Apple planned to release new models as early as summer 2021, but that has now slipped for some reason. While Gurman has not specified which MacBook Pros he is referring to, he has not changed his position since May 2021. Hence, it seems likely that Apple will release 14-inch and 16-inch models first, before revamping the MacBook Pro 13 by early 2022.
Computerslaptopmag.com

MacBook Pro 2021 models may add this game-changing webcam upgrade

A new leak about the hotly anticipated 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, rumored to hit store shelves in the near future, tells us that Apple may have been listening to our protests about the laptop industry's less-than-impressive webcams. As laptop reviewers, it's rare to come across a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy