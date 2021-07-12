Senior analyst tips Apple to host MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 event in October after iPhone 13 series and Watch Series 7 releases; mini LED shortage may impact shipping dates

Looking for a high-end laptop and don’t want to spend a fortune? We’ve got some amazing deals lined up for you courtesy of Amazon and Dell, respectively. Right now, you can save a massive $300 on the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch at Amazon or a similarly huge $350 on the Dell XPS 15 at Dell if you’d prefer to go the Windows route. Whatever your operating system needs, both laptops will serve you well so if you want to invest in a great high-end laptop, now is your chance. Both offer exceptional screens on the move as well as high-end specs for video editing or even some light gaming while out and about. Be quick though as we’re expecting stock to be limited on both deals.