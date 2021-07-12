Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Funko Announces FunKon and Fundays Box of Fun Lottery

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunko is back with their seventh virtual convention as they reveal their brand new FunKon 2021 virtual event. Unlike past events, this one will have its very own physical counterpart at the Funko Hollywood headquarters. FunKon 2021 will take place between August 4 – 6 and will be a day filled with giveaways, lifestream, guests, and the first-ever fully virtual Fundays event. To help kick off the big news, we are finally getting a first look at some of the upcoming convention exclusives as well as how they will be able to be obtained. Just like previous virtual cons, Funko is implementing another lottery system that will allow Funatics to win one of two spots to snag up all of the FunKon exclusives off the FunkoShop. To be entered into this year's lottery, fans need to have a Funko Fan Club account by May 31, 2021, with emails getting sent to the fan's account to officially sign up between July 19 – 23.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Funko Hollywood#Funko Fan Club#Funkon#Pop Rangers#Pop Mascot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lottery
Related
New York City, NYmymalonetelegram.com

NY Lottery announces Take 5 Game to be drawn twice daily

Starting Monday, July 26, New Yorkers will be able to play the popular Take 5 game twice daily. The new draw time at 2:30 p.m. aligns Take 5 with Numbers and Win4, which already draw twice daily. Sales for the newly-added mid-day drawing will close at 2:15 p.m. The daily drawing at 10:30 p.m. will continue as currently scheduled.
Louisiana Statetexasborderbusiness.com

Louisiana announces the first two winners of its vaccine lottery

Louisiana announced the first two winners in its vaccine lottery Friday, kicking off five weeks of drawings that will dole out $2.3 million in scholarship prizes and cash giveaways to residents who choose to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Clement Dasalla, an 80-year-old New Orleans resident, won the first of four...
Lifestylebleedingcool.com

Funko FunKon Day 4 Reveals – Disney, Russo Brothers, and More

Funko FunKon 2021 reveals are still underway, and Day 4 went just as smooth as ever with a nice assortment of Pop debuts. Day 4 started with The Simpsons as Belly Dancer Homer is heading to the convention this year with a hilarious design that fans will not want to miss. Some new Disney Pops is coming to FunKon 2021 with Disney's The Three Musketeers Mickey Mouse and the Wardrobe from Beauty and the Beast. Funko continues the reveals by expanding their Disney's it's a small world collection as Mexico joins the party. This lovely lady will be a fun addition to any Disney Pop collection and a perfect companion for others it's a small world collectibles.
New Orleans, LAwgno.com

Winners announced in third round of Shot at a Million lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, July 30, Gov. Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health announced the winners in the third round of the Shot At A Million program. The winners he announced are Stephen Curry and Jacob Ardoin. Curry and Ardoin were selected in the drawing conducted...
ShoppingWPRI

Best Funko POP! toys

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People have been collecting coins, trading cards, stamps and more throughout human history. Still, few collectible items are as popular or as instantly recognizable as Funko POP! figures. Funko makes characters from countless TV shows, video games and other pop culture phenomena into toys that all resemble their adorable trademark style.
bleedingcool.com

TMNT Playmates Mutant Module Retro Set Is Nostalgic Fun

TMNT collectors have been spoiled the last couple of years, as the brand's health in the toy departments has not been this strong since the late '80s. Speaking of that time, Playmates is reissuing a TON of classic, retro figures and more from the original TMNT toy line these days, including the latest box set we are taking a look at today. This Mutant Module box set contains six of the best villain figures from the classic line on vintage-style cardbacks. Playmates sent us the box set to take a look at, so let's get in our time machine and play with some Turtle 80's goodness.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Trae Day Family Funday and LEGO Fan Exhibition top family fun picks

Discovery Green presents Bayou City Funk and The Nosebleeds. ‘Live in Central Park Revisited: James Taylor’. Experience the incredible night in 1979 when musician James Taylor played Central Park as Lee Lessack and Johnny Rodgers bring “Live in Central Park Revisited: James Taylor” to Miller Outdoor Theatre. This performance is live on stage and online, viewers can choose to watch it on Miller Outdoor Theatre’s website, YouTube Channel or Facebook page.
ComicsIGN

SDCC and FunKon 2021 Exclusive Funko Pops and More Up for Preorder

Funko is always cooking up new figures, and with San Diego Comic-Con kicking off this week, and with FunKon 2021 following shortly thereafter, you'll have plenty of new Funkos to choose from. While we haven't seen any news of SDCC-exclusive Funkos, plenty will be available for FunKon. Below, we have a rundown on the FunKon-exclusive figures, plus some of the coolest upcoming Funko Pop figures you can preorder now.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Swords Of Legends Online Announces Summer Raid & First Event

Gameforge dropped a new slew of bosses into Swords Of Legends Online today while also revealing more about their summer plans. We have a rundown of all the new boss raids they added to the game below for you to read about. What's more, they have a new summer event running tuntil September 2nd where you can pick upa ton of experience if you're just starting all the way to Level 18. They've also introduced a new Battle Pass system for those who wish to get more out of their experience. Finally, therte will be a Buried treasure event coming from August 5th-19th that will have you channeling your inner pirate. Enjoy the bosses as they are loading the game up with things to do!
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announced 1920s Content

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has announced new content tying into the Fantastic Beasts portion of the Wizarding World. While most of the game's content has focused on the present-day happenings, with the narrative taking place after the novels, players will soon see Foundables from another era in the game. Let's dive into the details.
Charitiesbleedingcool.com

Humble Bundle Launches Starfinder Book Bundle For Comics Benefit

Humble Bundle has teamed up with Paizo to release a new Starfinder-centric bundle that will aid a charitable comic book effort. Like a lot of the Humble Bundle packs, this is a pay whatever you want situation as you can give as little or as much as you desire, with varied results of how much you can take away depending on your donation. This pack is basically a Starfinder player's dream bucket of content as there are 38 PDF items in this bundle. The grand total cost, if you were to buy everything individually, would run you over $400. You can pick all of it up for $60 in this bundle. And your money will be going to a good cause as the charity for this particular bundle is ComicBooks For Kids. You can read about the bundle and the charity below, and you can buy the content here.
TV & VideosComicBook

Disney-Pixar UP Spinoff Dug Days Gets Adorable Funko Pops

The Disney / Pixar 2009 animated film UP is set to get a sequel in the form of a television show dubbed Dug Days that is expected to air on Disney+ in the fall of 2021. The series will follow the life of Dug the dog and Carl in suburbia, and it appears that Russel will make an appearance if this new lineup of Funko Pops is anything to go by.
Celebritiesrealitytitbit.com

Who is BK Brasco? Net worth, store and real name of LAHH star!

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star BK Brasco runs several of his own businesses. Now, fans are wanting to find out how much he makes. Although he is best known for starring on the VH1 show, the platform has given him a chance to showcase his clothing and haircare brands.
Facebookgoodmenproject.com

Take a Look at These Loki Funko Pops

When we first met Loki in the MCU, they didn’t seem that menacing. In Avengers we truly got to see just how dangerous they could be. The TV show on Disney Plus showed new sides of this popular villain. Now some Funko Pops are being made from the characters of this show. Here is my thoughts on these Funko Pops.
ShoppingSuperHeroHype

Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Toy and Collectibles Deals for July 30

Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Toy and Collectibles Deals for July 30. It’s never a bad time of year for toys. But with no Comic-Con this summer, and few toy retailers open even if folks wanted to leave the house, it’s tough to shop for them. Buy online! In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better deals for July 30 that Amazon.com has running as of publication time. Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand.
Basketballbleedingcool.com

Beast Kingdom Hits the Court With Space Jam: A New Legacy Statues

Space Jam: A New Legacy is finally in theaters and on HBO Max, giving adults and kids the long awaited Lebron James starring film. The added "Warnerverse" to the film seemed to be a little too much, but the Looney Turns still had their time to shine. Beast Kingdom is capturing the Tunes on the court with their newest set of Diorama Stage statues from Space Jam: A New Legacy. Four statues are coming featuring Bugs Bunny with LeBron James, Marvin the Martian with Taz, Daffy Duck and Sylvester with Tweety, and finally, Lola Bunny with Bugs Bunny.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon Masters EX Brings First Story Arc To A Close

DeNA Co., Ltd. has announced the end of the first Pokémon Masters EX story arc. This current arc concludes with Chapter 30, titled "The Road to Victory," beginning today. In this final chapter, the player will battle Red & Charizard, Blue & Blastoise, and Leaf & Venusaur at the Pokémon Masters League Finals. With this storyline now complete, what's next for Pokémon Masters EX?
ComicsSuperHeroHype

Marvel Legends What If…? Wave Mixes Animated and Realistic Styles

Marvel Legends What If…? Wave Mixes Animated and Realistic Styles. Marvel Legends figures typically feature one of two styles. Either they attempt a photo-realistic look with actor likenesses, or they go for comic book style, often reusing generic body parts. They added some animated-style figures from Into the Spider-Verse, but some fans wondered if that exception got made because of Sony. Now, however, there’s an official Marvel Studios animated series, and in preparation, Hasbro today revealed a Marvel Legends What If…? wave. It features six characters from the show, along with a more realistic Sylvie from Loki.

Comments / 0

Community Policy