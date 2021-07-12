Funko Announces FunKon and Fundays Box of Fun Lottery

Humble Bundle has teamed up with Paizo to release a new Starfinder-centric bundle that will aid a charitable comic book effort. Like a lot of the Humble Bundle packs, this is a pay whatever you want situation as you can give as little or as much as you desire, with varied results of how much you can take away depending on your donation. This pack is basically a Starfinder player's dream bucket of content as there are 38 PDF items in this bundle. The grand total cost, if you were to buy everything individually, would run you over $400. You can pick all of it up for $60 in this bundle. And your money will be going to a good cause as the charity for this particular bundle is ComicBooks For Kids. You can read about the bundle and the charity below, and you can buy the content here.