Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Truth About Lea Michele And Dianna Agron's Time As Roommates

By Mike Nied
Posted by 
The List
The List
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is no denying "Glee" was a cultural juggernaut. The insanely popular show won a total of four Emmys and four Golden Globes over the course of its six-season run (via Us Weekly). Although the last episode aired more than five years ago, it still sparks conversations online (via Paste). One topic up for debate all these years later is the status of friendships and alleged feuds amongst the talented cast, which included the likes of Lea Michele, Dianna Agron, Naya Rivera, Amber Riley, and Heather Morris (via The Things).

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naya Rivera
Person
Heather Morris
Person
Dianna Agron
Person
Lea Michele
Person
Amber Riley
Person
Cory Monteith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roommates#Us Weekly#Golden Globes#Vulture#Gq Magazine#Radar Online#Popsugar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopSugar

And Just Like That, We're Falling For Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte's Style All Over Again

With just a peek from the first day on set of the Sex and the City reboot (aka And Just Like That...), Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have reignited our love of their characters' iconic screen style. When news broke that the legendary Patricia Field, who dressed the women for the original series, wouldn't be returning for the reboot (she's tied up filming Emily in Paris), we held our breath, wondering how the new looks would stack up. Then, on Friday morning we got our answer when SJP shared a quick on-set snap on her Instagram, giving us a glimpse of the girls in all their stiletto-stomping glory. Now, we're convinced the second iteration of HBO's beloved series will inspire the same kind of outfit envy with a thoughtful evolution of each character's signature style.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tori Spelling Hospitalized Amid Marital Woes With Dean McDermott

The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star, who is rumored to have split with her actor husband, takes to social media to share a picture of herself in her hospital bed. AceShowbiz - It might have been a difficult time for Tori Spelling. The former "BH90210" star, who reportedly has marital issues with husband Dean McDermott, revealed that she is currently hospitalized.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kim Kardashian Rattles Through the Law Exam – And for the 2nd Time

Once again, Kim Kardashian has rolled through law books and studied paragraphs for free: The reality TV star falls through the law exam – and for the second time. In the grand finale of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” (seasons 9 to 16 stream here on TVNOW), the 40-year-old learns that it didn’t work out again.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Cicely Tyson’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Joan Tyson

Aside from being an award-winning actress, Cicely Tyson was a proud mom to her daughter, Joan. Here’s everything you need to know abut Joan Tyson. Both on and off-screen, Cicely Tyson was a true legend. The actress, who died at the age of 96 on January 28, 2021, enjoyed an incredibly successful career as an actress and trailblazer. From her Academy Honorary Award in 2018, to being a 5-time Emmy nominee for playing Viola Davis‘ mother on How To Get Away With Murder, Cicely made quite the impact in Hollywood. She even dabbled in Broadway, and snagged the Best Actress in a Play award for The Trip to Bountiful.
CelebritiesIn Style

Travis Barker Gave Kourtney Kardashian a Haircut

We've officially moved past tattoos and blood to something a Kardashian might hold even dearer than life itself: hair. In a new Instagram Story, Kourtney Kardashian shared that her beau Travis Barker gave her a trim, something presumably left to the famous family's stable of highly paid and highly qualified professionals.
RelationshipsHello Magazine

See the first photo of Lady Kitty Spencer's stunning engagement ring

Over the weekend, Lady Kitty Spencer married husband Michael Lewis in a lavish three-day wedding in Italy. Lady Kitty had multiple gowns for the event, and now the first picture of her stunning engagement ring has been shared. The photo was shared by Peter Norman Jewelers, who designed and handcrafted...
TV & VideosComicBook

Matt Damon Explains Origin Of His Feud With Jimmy Kimmel

One of the longest-running jokes on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the course of its nearly twenty-year run has been the host's "feud" with actor Matt Damon. The show has frequently seen Kimmel ending the broadcast by saying that they had to cut an appearance by Damon for time. There have even been various bits featured on the show where Kimmel and Damon pretend to strongly dislike one another, and even one last year when Kimmel said he was taking a break in which Damon interrupted Kimmel, joking that he'd been hiding out in Kimmel's home for three months. Now Damon is opening up about the origin of the playful feud and it turns out it was nothing that was planned.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy