Animals

Parakeet in Andrew Square

By Maureen Dahill
Caught in Southie
 18 days ago
Do you recognize this little cutie?

This adorable parakeet has been spotted hanging around daily near a building behind Andrew Square T station. Evidently his best friend is a bunny who also lives in the area – sounds like the beginnings of a children’s book!

This is not the first time a parakeet has been seen in the wild last year several of them were found in both Southie and Dot! Seriously, why are so many birds flying the coop? Open windows? In search of a better life where chainlink fences are lined with Ritz crackers?

Anyway, if this is your pet, you can find him in Andrew Square!

Thank you to Gregg for sharing!

Boston, MA
Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

