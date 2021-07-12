Parakeet in Andrew Square

Do you recognize this little cutie?

This adorable parakeet has been spotted hanging around daily near a building behind Andrew Square T station. Evidently his best friend is a bunny who also lives in the area – sounds like the beginnings of a children’s book!

This is not the first time a parakeet has been seen in the wild last year several of them were found in both Southie and Dot! Seriously, why are so many birds flying the coop? Open windows? In search of a better life where chainlink fences are lined with Ritz crackers?

Anyway, if this is your pet, you can find him in Andrew Square!

Thank you to Gregg for sharing!