Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals New Textured Style of SPR Cards
The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. Today, we're taking this series in a bit of a different direction as Bandai has now revealed a major change to the way that Special Rares (SPRs) will appear in this set and going forward. In addition to the gold-stamping on the card, there will be a new texture added as well.bleedingcool.com
