Carroll County, MD

‘Jaws’ at the Carroll Arts Center

By Lauren LaRocca
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 18 days ago
Buy Now A scene from "Jaws." Courtesy Everett Collection

Movies presented by The Film Lovers in Carroll County continue with two screenings of the classic 1975 film “Jaws” (PG) at the Carroll Arts Center at 1 and 7:30 p.m. July 16.

Directed by Stephen Spielberg, this thriller became a summer blockbuster thanks to a wide national release and a massive marketing campaign, establishing what is now the norm for big studio films. Its iconic and anxiety-inducing score composed by John Williams won the Academy Award and the Golden Globe for Best Original Score, the Grammy for Best Soundtrack for Visual Media and the BAFTA for Best Film Music. In 2001, the United States Library of Congress selected it for preservation in the National Film Registry, recognizing it as a landmark horror film and the first "summer movie.”

The matinee showing will have open captioning. The 7:30 p.m. showing will have captioning if requested in advance. Assistive Listening Devices are always available.

Tickets are $6 to $7. Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St., Westminster. See carrollcountyartscouncil.org for more information.

The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
