Columbus Community Hospital president benefits from healthy lifestyle program

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- When Columbus Community Hospital President and CEO Mike Hansen wanted to improve his overall well-being, he didn’t need to look far for help. Hansen signed up for the Complete Health Improvement Program, a three-month-long course at the hospital that promotes healthy and sustainable lifestyle changes. CCH has offered the program, commonly known as CHIP, for five years. Since then, more than 400 people have completed it, including Hansen, who was part of the most recent graduating class.