Funko FUN TV FunKon Edition – Funko Soda Exclusives Revealed

If you're currently digging Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans on Netflix, then you'll be excited to go play a special event in Funko Pop! Blitz. The team over at N3TWORK along with Netflix and Funko have come together for a special short-time event in which you can collect characters from the Guillermo del Toro TV series in the game. As you can see here, five of the characters have been added tot he match-three puzzle game, as the event kicked off back on Wednesday as part of a celebration of the show's debut. But you don't have a ton of time as the event will officially end on July 27th at 5pm PT, so you got just over two days worth of time to jump in and collect all five. We have more info below, but if you want to get in on the action, you can download the free-to-play game for both iOS and Android.