Secretlab Reveals Their 2022 Series Of Gaming Chairs

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecretlab announced today their new line of gaming chairs coming this year, as they have fully revealed their 2022 line of products. As you can see from the promo poster below, the company is introducing two new designs into their Titan and Omega lines, the first being the Neo Hybrid Leatherette, while the other being a softweave in "cookies and cream" coloring. This is the first new line of chairs in two years as they have been releasing the most recent designs in the 2020 line, but these will be out this year after years of work by their R&D team to make the most advanced chair to date. This includes improved lumbar support completely reengineered into a four-way system, a new form that has been resculpted to deliver more quality of life and ergonomics, and a new seat base. — particularly with a proprietary new seat base. We have a little more info on the chairs below from the company's co-founder Ian Ang, along with some images from the line to come. The company hasn't set a release date or pricing on these yet, but we're guessing that will be coming sometime soon with pre-order info.

