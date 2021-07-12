Cancel
Court orders Hillrom to proceed with BardyDx acquisition

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Court of Chancery in the state of Delaware ordered Hillrom (NYSE:HRC) to complete its planned acquisition of BardyDx. In March, Hillrom reversed course on the planned $375 million acquisition of Bardy Diagnostics and its Carnation Ambulatory Monitor, or CAM patch, claiming that closing conditions weren’t met. Hillrom’s u-turn came...

